A pair of late inning rallies keeps the Flyers alive Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 Updated 48 min ago In a lose and go home game, the Flyers baseball team took control against Detroit Lakes, June 2, winning 4-1.The Flyers were down 1-0, going into the sixth, but managed to find their footing, scoring four straight runs, to take the lead and move on to the next round.Riley Czech was the Flyers' top batter, hitting 2-for-3, hitting a double, driving in three runs, and scoring once. He also recorded a stolen base.Matt Filippi pitched the whole game, striking out seven batters and walking five. He gave up just a single run on five hits.The Flyers played Rocori, June 4, beating the Spartans. 2-1.The Flyers, once again, were down 1-0 before rallying late in the game. They scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead, and managed to keep the Spartans from mounting a comeback of their own.Hudson Filippi recorded two hits on three at-bats, including an RBI. Zach Gwost hit a sacrifice ball to drive in the other run.On the mound, Gwost struck out five batters and walked three. He gave up just one run on six hits in seven innings.With their playoff hopes still alive, the Flyers traveled to St. Cloud to play Alexandria, Wednesday, June 8. (See separate story)USA’s season ends too soonThe Upsala/Swanville Patriots dropped their first game in the Section 6A Tournament, June 2, against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. The Patriots had four hits and recorded six errors in the 3-1 loss.Hunter Boeckermann drove in the team’s only run.Levi Lampert took the mound, pitching six innings for the Patriots. He struck out four batters, walked one and allowed three runs on six hits.The Patriots were eliminated after losing 3-0 to the Ashby Arrows, Tuesday, June 7.The Patriots recorded three hits, two from Lampert and one from Jack Primus.Cooper Thieschafer took the mound for three innings, striking out two batters, walking two and giving up two runs on three hits.The Cardinals ended with a 19-4 record.Pierz falls after EVW lossThe Pioneers lost 8-3 to Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday, June 7, and were eliminated.Andy Winscher hit 2-for-4, scoring once and driving in a run.On the mound, Reese Young pitched three innings. He struck out four batters, walked four and gave up eight runs, three earned, on five hits.The Pioneers ended their season with a 17-6 record. Morrison County Record News Trending Now Little Falls waiting for word on potential bridge funding Investigative report of Royalton police chief outlines alleged misconduct School bus driving couple embraces new chapter in life Cyclist crashes into van in downtown Little Falls Bowlus woman charged for allegedly defrauding 80-year-old
