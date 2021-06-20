Jerry Retka has a new ride this summer; and it’s anything but ordinary.
He will be hard to miss as he’s cruising the streets on the west side of Little Falls. His current vehicle isn’t the first 1956 Chevy Bel Air convertible he’s ever owned, but it is the only one that was modified from a 2014 Yamaha golf cart.
That transformation was no small task. It took Jerry’s son, Kenny, a year to build it.
“Dad always wanted to build a ‘56 golf cart,” Kenny said. “He seen the ‘57 body kits, but they didn’t make a ‘56.”
That was until Kenny found someone online who was able to make custom kits. When it arrived, however, Kenny found out it was going to be much more of a challenge than he originally thought. When he first ordered it in the spring of 2020, he thought it might be ready for that summer.
He quickly realized it was going to take much more than a month or two. Kenny had to cut, add and bend parts to make them fit, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.
It put a great deal of what he’d learned in the past through experience, online videos and restoration shows to the test. It was the first time he spray-dyed vinyl — for the seats — and the first time he had ever used spray chrome so the rims and other aspects of the cart looked just like the real thing. About the only thing Kenny didn’t do, in fact, was the paint job. For that, he enlisted the help of Dennis Schultz.
Kenny also hand-built the grill, because the one in the kit didn’t look like a ‘56. He molded the bullet-shaped tail lights out of clay. The latter project concluded with Kenny making rubber molds to get the shape just right. It was a lot different from the last time he’d worked with clay in his high school art class, he said.
“It was far from a bolt-on,” Jerry said.
“The body came in a crate and I’m like, ‘Well how do you mount it?’” Kenny said. “It doesn’t come with mounting stuff. They said, ‘We’ll make it fit your golf cart.’ ‘Yeah. Kind of.’”
Luckily for Kenny, it was far from his first auto body project. He and Jerry have worked on cars together since he was in high school. Namely, that means restoring classics — specifically, ‘56s.
The second car the two ever worked on together was a ‘56 street rod. But that was only after they rebuilt a 1957 Ford Ranchero.
“We practiced on a Ford,” Kenny laughed. “We didn’t want to ruin anything.”
That vehicle was eventually a Mother’s Day gift for Jerry’s late wife, Jeanette, who died in 2017. Kenny said she gave it back to him as a Father’s Day present.
Jerry eventually got it right, however, when he surprised her with another vehicle the duo restored together — a 1956 Chevy Bel Air convertible; just like the model for his new golf cart.
“Dad bought her a ‘56 convertible many years ago, and she just loved that,” Kenny said. “... When he got her the convertible, then she was happy.”
It was one of many 1956 vehicles the couple owned over the years, some of which were rebuilt by Kenny and Jerry. One of their favorite pastimes was taking the fruits of their labor to car shows and entering them in parades. That includes a ‘56 convertible that was painted ServiceMaster yellow — Jerry was the owner of several ServiceMaster franchises, including the one in Little Falls — and displayed at the company’s millennium conference in Memphis.
Kenny said they put the panel for that together in six months. It was aptly dubbed, “The fastest cleaning truck in town.”
Shortly after Jerry’s new ride was ready earlier this year, he and Kenny returned to the car show circuit. This time, they trailered the golf cart to a show in Vining.
“He thought that was pretty cool,” Kenny said. “The people there liked it. That’s the goal; to do some parades and go to some car shows. It’s something new instead of the same stuff over and over again. And it’s a conversational piece for him.”
That, Kenny said, was a big part of why he went to work in making what his father had always wanted a reality. He wanted to re-ignite his passion and give him something new to pique his interest.
Knowing how much Jerry loved his ‘56s — Jerry is quick to point out, “not sevens, not fives. I don’t like them” — he knew this would do the trick.
It’s street legal, as well, with working lights and turn signals.
“Now, my main goal is to get him out so he can tool around the neighborhood,” Kenny said. “He takes this to coffee every morning if it’s decent weather. I want him to go down and watch his grandkids and his daughter-in-law play ball down at the ballpark. He can take this down there and do that.”
Both father and son are happy with the finished product. Kenny said, despite the amount of work that went into it, he feels it’s one of the better designs he has seen. He also is happy to see how much his dad is enjoying his new toy.
As for Jerry, he said the cart has already been a conversation starter. He recently took it to a steak fry and said people “couldn’t say enough about it.”
“He likes talking to people about it,” Kenny said.
“Well, why wouldn’t you?” Jerry answered.
