A mother’s gentle touch remembered

As mothers are celebrated across America on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, the children of Leonard and Eleanor Kasper of Pierz are honoring theirs. Together, they had 16 children.
“It was a busy life,” Eleanor said.
Looking back at their childhood, Robert Kasper and Linda (Kasper) Schlichting said one strong value their parents instilled in them was that children are a gift from God and have tremendous value. Every single one of them was loved and wanted beyond measure.
“I am the fourth oldest, so we saw the excitement and positiveness when a new baby was born,” Linda said.
Another value Eleanor has led by example in is the power of prayer and faith in Jesus Christ no matter how hard the storms of life blew.
“No matter what challenges she and Leonard had, she always leaned on the Lord for support, prayed and trusted the Lord. The fact of the matter was that they leaned heavily on the Lord and that is what made them great. It was the Lord that led them through those deep waters and steep hills,” Robert said.
Although trials and tribulations came and went through the years, Robert specifically remembers the year 1976. It was an exceptionally hard year for Leonard and Eleanor.
An extreme drought had swept across Minnesota and made it difficult for farmers to feed their animals or yield any crops. The only hay they could find was in the swamps. Many hogs developed pneumonia because of the dry and dusty conditions.
That was also the year Robert, then 17, crashed his motorcycle into a parked car at high speed and busted his leg with a compound fracture. He also developed a staff infection and through it all, Eleanor cared for him.
About six weeks after Robert’s crash, the Kaspers’ son, Alphonse, who was 22 at the time, was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident.
“That was hard to see,” Eleanor said.
Losing their daughter, Eileen (Kasper) Zens, to cancer in 1991 was very hard, as well, Eleanor said.
Both Leonard and Eleanor grew up on farms in the Pierz area. He had already taken over the family farm when they married, May 6, 1946, where she also settled in.
Initially, the two had met at one of her father’s threshing events and later at a dance. When he waved at her, she waved back. What drew her to Leonard was how kind and sweet he was, a true gentleman.
“He always opened the car door for me,” she said.
Life on the farm was hard, but the Kaspers counted their blessings. Although it wasn’t until a few years after they married, electricity was installed into their home, they already had running water.
Linda said before Eleanor moved into the farm house, Leonard had installed a large barrel in the hay barn and continuously filled it with water. With the use of gravity, he set it up to deliver running water to the house.
Several years later, indoor plumbing was added.
Eleanor kept a large garden at the farm which provided a wide variety of vegetables, such as tomatoes, potatoes, beets, carrots, beans, onions, peas and more. She also canned and eventually started freezing, as well.
“She put a lot of food up. We never went hungry and the Lord always provided,” Linda said.
Daughter Louella (Kasper) Gohl recalls the many times their mom brought them lunch while they were working with their dad in the fields.
“It was always delicious. When we were finished eating, we always had a softball and bat with us and would play a quick game before returning to work,” she said.
At times, the family ventured out and walked until they found a spot they thought was suited for a picnic.
“Being out in the country with the children was fun,” Eleanor said.
The couple was known for their tender moments. It wasn’t unusual for the children or the neighbors to see the two walking and holding hands while either going for a stroll or walking in the fields to check on the crops.
“He always had to hold hands. He was an old sweetheart,” Eleanor said.
In the early years of marriage, Eleanor sewed the clothes for the first five or six children. She also always made sure that they were clean and were dressed in clean clothes whenever they went somewhere, even if it was only to run into town with their father to pick up something for the farm. It was important to her.
“Mom always had us looking good when we went to church on Sundays. She would always put curlers in us girls’ hair Saturdays after baths. She also had one of us polish shoes on Saturdays,” Louella said.
One of Linda’s most treasured childhood memories is when she stood alone with her mother by a cow. It was the only one in the barn.
“It was just something very special about it. Mother has such a gentle spirit about her. Dad would be out threshing and a bunch of us kids were all standing around mom and I just remember the peace. To me that is so meaningful, the peace she always effused, a real feeling of security,” she said.
Linda said the peace her mom had came from her faith and her complete trust in God that he would take care of them. She was also someone they could go to no matter what was on their heart.
“She was the one you could confide in. Dad was always direct. Mom was always a little softer on us kids,” Robert said.
Eleanor was also the one they went to and woke up whenever they had nightmares.
“I remember my nightmares and going to mom. We’d say a Hail Mary and then they’d be gone,” daughter Barbara (Kasper) Scholl said.
In 1985, Leonard and Eleanor retired from farming, sold the farm to their son, James and purchased a home in Pierz.
One of Leonard’s goals in life was to make sure his precious wife was taken care of well, Linda said. Although he died Nov. 13, 2006, at the age of 86, she said the fact that the house is paid for and that no mortgage is owed is like his gift to her that keeps on giving.
“He didn’t know how long how she would live, but wanted to make sure she was taken care of,” Linda said.
At this time, Eleanor’s daughters take turns staying with their mom for a week or two at a time.
“I am never alone. The kids have been really good with me. What a blessing. I had a big family and nobody knows how fortunate I am to have them take care of me like they do. They have a lot of respect and feel good about helping me whenever I need anything,” Eleanor said.
Linda said she is thankful for the extra time she gets to spend with her mom.
“It makes me stop and think of how valuable it is. With mom being 94, it’s very treasured and quite a privilege,” she said.
One thing Eleanor likes to do is to play cards. Her favorite game is 500 and she is very good at it, too, Linda said.
“Mom is very good at cards and she loves taking chances, loves bidding high. She loves the excitement. It thrills her,” Linda said.
While the novel coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on visitors to the home, one of Eleanor’s 43 grandchildren, Elizabeth Toftness of Brainerd, stopped by April 22 on a surprise visit with her one-week old baby boy. Shepherd Jonny Goshen Toftness was born April 15, at 2:34 p.m., weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Given two middle names, Elizabeth said Shepherd was named Jonny after her brother and Goshen from the land where the Hebrew slaves lived during the times of the plagues in Egypt. In Exodus 10:23 it says, “Yet there was light in the land of Goshen,” as God spared Goshen.
“Shepherd has felt like that spot of light for us. Though things are crazy all around, he’s been a ray of sunshine and hope. God’s plan was for this little life to enter the world at an uncertain time to display his grace for us, not as a promise that we’ll be spared heartache, but as a promise that there is still light in the heartache,” Elizabeth said.
Shepherd marks Eleanor’s 94th great-grandchild. He is the 200th member of the Leonard and Eleanor legacy. Practicing social distancing guidelines, their communication remained on the phone and by looking at each other through one of the windows.
“Seeing her light up just looking at him through the window was really emotional for me and so special,” Elizabeth said.
The weather was also perfect as if it had just broken free from the cold winter chills Central Minnesota experienced at that time. Elizabeth said she snapped a photo while her husband, Andrew, held their new baby boy. Their other four children also waved from the yard to their Great-Grandma Eleanor.
“We love grandma dearly and getting out of our house to show her the new baby was a joy all its own,” Elizabeth said.
Eleanor said she hopes the family will once again sometime, hopefully in the near future, be able to all get together for “Olympics Day” — a special day the family gathers for a picnic dinner, and holds different races and other fun activities.
The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.
“We love you. Thank you for all you have done through all these years,” Robert said.
