A lifetime of memories for Hillman milk truck driver

Ronald Beack of Hillman was 17 when he first started driving a milk truck. In a way, it was a trade he was born into, he said. His dad, Arthur, was a milk truck driver and it wasn’t unusual for Beack to go with his dad every now and then.
“I can remember sitting on dad’s lap and he let me drive home. I was too small to reach the pedals or shift, but I could steer. Now, you’d go to jail for endangering your kid or something,” he said.
By the time he was 12 and tall enough to reach the pedals and to shift, he was able to drive on his own, Beack said.
In his teenage years, Beack worked at the creamery in Ramey after sch
ool hours and on the weekends. Eventually, he left school and began working full-time. Back then, he said, everything was different in comparison to now.
“They used cream cans back then,” he said.
Beack said that after the milk was collected in cream cans, he dumped the milk onto scales. At first, he was limited to working at the creamery, but when a milk can truck, a 1970 Chevrolet C50, was up for sale, he quickly jumped at the opportunity in October 1974. At age 17, it was the beginning of a lifelong passion of hauling milk.
“I lifted thousands of gallons of milk. Each can held three pounds of milk,” he said.
Beack said that back then not many wanted that kind of job. Since then, he’s always joked that a person had to have a strong back and a weak mind to do that kind of work.
“I guess I just fit the description, but that’s what I did,” he said.
Hauling milk required commitment. Just like owning and milking cows, it was something that needed to get done daily regardless of weather or circumstances.
In January 1975, Beack woke up to Minnesota’s “Storm of the Century.” It was part of the Great Storm of 1975, an intense storm system that affected the Central and Southeast United States from Jan. 9 - 12, 1975. Beack said that first the storm system produced 45 tornadoes which killed 12 people in Southeast United States. Later, it created one of the worst blizzards with more than two feet of snow in Minnesota. The high winds also buried plenty of objects in the snow, he said.
“I got up and went downstairs that morning and the first thing my dad asked me was, ‘Are you glad you bought the truck now?’” he said.
Reminiscing, Beack said he had looked out the window and couldn’t even see his truck. It was that buried in snow.
Since he couldn’t get out of the yard in the middle of the blizzard, Beack said they stayed put for about a day and a half before he ventured out to pick up milk cans. He and other milk truck drivers also slept at the creamery to make it easier.
When Beack was done hauling milk cans, he took out all the cans from the back of his truck and delivered bags of feed and fertilizer to customers. All of it was done for the creamery in Ramey, he said.
Beack still remembers how much he was paid. Back then, he received 34 cents per 100 pounds of milk. When he first started it was about 25 cents per pound. Each day he picked up about 160 pounds of milk.
Beack said his mom, Constance “Connie,” was his bookkeeper when he was young. At that time, all he cared about was to work hard to earn money to make sure that he didn’t lose the truck.
“I remember hauling cans. I got a whopping 34 cents a 100 pounds of milk with a minimum stop charge of $7.50 for two weeks,” he said.
Shortly after Beack married his wife, Donette, in 1975, Beack’s employer purchased bulk tank trucks for milk to be hauled in. As the years went by, the trucks became larger and larger, he said.
“The first truck I drove for bulk held 29,000 pounds of milk and the one I am driving now holds 64,000 pounds,” he said.
Since Beack first started hauling milk, many small farms have closed down or have been bought by other large farms. Some farms had been in the family for generations and the children didn’t want to take over and continue the tradition of milking cows when their parents retired, Beack said.
“Then the buyout came in and they offered such a good deal to people to get rid of their cattle. People you knew quit farming and then all of a sudden he was going way up by Brainerd for milk and all over. I told him, ‘If your dad was alive, he wouldn’t believe this,’” Donette said.
While hauling milk has changed over the years, Beack said there are two things that make a huge difference. One, because it’s a seven days a week kind of job whether it’s icy, snowy, rainy, sunny or foggy and the milk still has to be picked up and hauled, liking to drive makes a huge difference. The second, he said, is to have a wife who understands and supports.
“You got to be married to a good woman if you’re a milk truck driver, because there is no schedule. Things can happen that can delay you,” he said.
