A home to call their own

When Angela Hurrle submitted her application to the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County last year, she didn’t think she would be chosen for that year’s build.
When Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cathy Lange called her and said she wanted to meet in her office, the single mom of three wasn’t sure what to believe.
Lange told her she had been selected, and she teared up.
“I was excited,” she said.
Hurrle closed on the home and was given the keys on Monday, Jan. 30. Unlike a common belief by many that Habitat for Humanity simply gives homes to people, each selected homeowner makes a down payment and monthly mortgage payments. In addition, families the non-profit organization has partnered with invest a minimum of 300 hours of their own labor into building their home and volunteering on other Habitat projects.
Because the labor of building the home is done by volunteers, it helps keep the costs low, according to the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County’s website.
The applicants have to meet four requirements, according to the website. Those requirements include having a need for adequate housing, being willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity, having the ability to repay the no-interest mortgage and being between 20% and 60% of the average income for Morrison County based on the organization’s income guidelines.
Hurrle said it was her mom, Carol Hurrle, who encouraged her to apply.
“She kept bugging me to send in an application,” she said. “She wanted me to have my own house.”
Before Hurrle and her children, TJ, 19, Kitana, 16, and Sean, 6, moved into their new home, they lived in a duplex on the northeast side of
Little Falls. They all like their new home, they said.
The family learned a lot during the building process. TJ helped to put the trusses of the roof up, which was no easy task, he said.
“That was the first time,” he said. “What an experience. Now, if I want to build my own house, I have a better idea of what needs to be done.”
One task that Kitana will not forget is helping install insulation.
“That was so hard,” she said. “I was itchy; really itchy.”
Hurrle said groundbreaking of the property was held, Aug. 1, 2022. However, it wasn’t until the first concrete was poured for the foundation that the reality of building a home truly set in.
The home features a living room, an open kitchen, one and a half bathrooms, a utility room and three bedrooms. Hurrle said she used the help of others several times when it came to picking out flooring, cabinets, kitchen countertops and more. While picking out all the light fixtures for their home didn’t come easy to her, it was a task she mastered.
“It looks good,” Kitana said.
The wall color in the living room and kitchen is gray, but when looked at up close appears to have some blue in it, Hurrle said. Since the organization had some paint that was either donated or left over, it was used to mix it as close as possible to the color Hurrle wanted, she said.
The floor is linoleum, but has the appearance of a wood floor. Often, Hurrle said, carpet is installed in the living room of Habitat homes with just the kitchen area installed with linoleum. But with their dog, Lucifer, running around and Kitana’s cat, MooMoo, Hurrle said it would have been a recipe for a fur ball.
“The only areas we have carpet in are in our bedrooms,” she said.
The kitchen area features black appliances and tall wood cabinets. Since Hurrle struggled to reach the top shelves of the cabinets, she said her mom gave her a step stool. It has come in handy, she said.
TJ’s bedroom wall color is blue, while Kitana’s walls fashion a grey sharktail color. Hurrle’s bedroom color is a very light pink with a slight hue of purple.
When the family isn’t settling in their new home and unpacking, they enjoy spending time together. A lot of their time is also spent working. Hurrle works as a certified nursing assistant at St. Otto’s Care Center. Besides going to school, Kitana works at an assisted living facility and TJ works at Wabash in Little Falls.
