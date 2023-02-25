A home to call their own
Buy Now

After months of building their new home, the house was finally ready to be moved into. Pictured are (from left): Sean Bryson, Kitana ZayZay, Angela Hurrle and TJ ZayZay holding the family dog, Lucifer.

    When Angela Hurrle submitted her application to the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County last year, she didn’t think she would be chosen for that year’s build.

    When Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cathy Lange called her and said she wanted to meet in her office, the single mom of three wasn’t sure what to believe.

A home to call their own

It’s a good feeling for the whole family to have finally completed the building process and being moved into their new home.

Tags

Load comments