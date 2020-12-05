Patty Roth has lived a life dedicated to the service of others.
A native of Pierz, Roth recently reached a major milestone in her military career. In November, she was promoted to Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
“I went in with the thought I’d do three years and I’d be out,” Roth said of joining the Reserves. “I never thought it would become a career. But I’ve had such great support from my family. Between the support I’ve received and my love of service, it just never seemed like the right time to get out.”
Roth, who is the director of patient care at CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, entered the Navy Reserve shortly after finishing nursing school in 1995. She began her military service by drilling as an ensign in Fargo, North Dakota. Soon she was wearing several hats while working at the Navy Reserve Headquarters in Minneapolis. She was there until 2006, when she received her first mobilization assignment to Germany.
Working as a nurse, Roth was helping active duty service members who were injured in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“That was when the fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan was pretty hot,” Roth said. “We were seeing people come in with horrific wounds, and we were really busy.”
After 13 months in Germany, she returned to Minneapolis, where she was now the officer in charge of medical detail. From there, she progressed to the Reserve’s headquarters in Chicago.
Roth was again mobilized in 2013, this time going to Kandahar, Afghanistan. While there, she was the division officer of the base’s intensive care unit. The fighting wasn’t as intense as during her first deployment, but occasional rocket fire was still a regular hazard.
“I’m a nurse; I don’t normally carry a gun,” Roth said. “So, being deployed to a war zone and always having to carry a gun was a big challenge. But, you know you have to put yourself in the backseat and care for those who are truly putting themselves in the line of fire.”
She said what made the second deployment more difficult was that when patients came in who were badly injured, they were tending for the individual soldier, along with their battle buddies; a partner assigned to help his or her partner both in and out of combat. While the soldier was often suffering from physical wounds, their battle buddies were dealing with profound mental and emotional anguish.
She said it was with the help of her fellow medical personnel that she was able to deal with these new challenges.
“We had a great team,” she said. “We support each other. When you go on deployment, those are your people. Together we get through it.”
As the years went by, Roth — whose brothers, Alvin and Pete Boser, still live in Pierz — continued to climb the ranks. Though she said those who are eligible for promotions know when they have met the requirements for an advancement, it is still never expected. As such, she said the promotion to captain last month was a surprise.
“I still never expected it,” she said. “I was very humbled and honored.”
She will have several duties in her new role. Part of that is serving on the Nurse Corps Strategy Planning Group. Right now, one of the key focuses is resiliency — something she said is difficult for nurses and all medical personnel both in her military and civilian life. Roth said making sure the force is healthy both physically and mentally so that they’re ready to go when duty calls is made more difficult by COVID-19.
It is also among her duties to mentor young nurses and find out what they want out of their military careers. She then helps them reach the goals they have set for themselves.
Roth is currently the senior nurse executive for the Expeditiary Medical Facility - Great Lakes. Though she has not drilled in person since March because of COVID-19, that role takes her to Chicago half of the time while she is in Minneapolis the other half as the assistant officer in charge.
Where her career will take her next, she isn’t sure. Either way, at this point she has no plans to slow down.
“I have always been told that I’ll know when it’s time to get out,” Roth said. “Right now it’s still fun. I still enjoy the camaraderie. So, I will stay as long as it’s fun and I still have the desire to serve a purpose higher than myself.”
That sense of duty, she said, means everything to her.
“There is no stronger desire for me than to give back to those who put themselves in danger for our country,” Roth said. “Those guys who are outside of the wire deserve everything I can give them.”
