The defining symbol of an engagement; it’s what everyone wants to see. The ring. Maybe it’s yellow gold, maybe white, it could be big or small, round or square, simple or extravagant. Either way, the season’s trend is: there is no trend.
According to local jewelers from Melgram Jewelers and GoldSmith Jewelers, both in Little Falls, brides are combining multiple features to create a ring that suits their personal style.
“It’s not all cut and dry like it used to be. It used to be everybody kind of had the same looking engagement ring. When our parents got married, it was pretty much all yellow gold and a simple small little diamond on it. Now, everyone’s kind of original,” said Jeff Stumpf, owner of GoldSmith Jewelers in Little Falls.
Peter Grams of Melgram Jewelers in Little Falls had a similar take. He sees many people bringing in photos from websites like Pinterest.
“I think because of the internet and social media a single trend doesn’t seem to last very long anymore,” Grams said. “Younger brides know exactly what they want and we have people come in with their phone and go, ‘Well this is what we want,’ and we can usually get exactly what they want.”
Both jewelers mentioned that the customization trend aligns with couples communicating more prior to engagement.
“Typically a guy will come in with his girlfriend and they will pick out a few different selections that she likes and then he’ll come back himself and make that final selection. Most of the time, she has something in mind. She found something online that she likes. It’s usually not anything that we have in the case, so it’s going to be customized,” Stumpf said.
Grams said that a broad mix of proposals come into the store, and although many engagements are discussed in advance, some are still that traditional “she doesn’t have a clue I’m here,” unexpected proposal.
The jewelers said that a customized ring could take up to three weeks or longer, so unless a groom is willing to pay for a rush, he needs to prepare in advance.
However, some grooms, although not often, look for a ring last minute for a spontaneous proposal. If that is the case, both jewelers said that they carry live rings, which usually only need a center stone to be placed and they’re ready to go.
The holidays brought in quite a few grooms purchasing live rings, Stumpf said. He said the season brings out spur-of-the-moment proposals.
When there is time to customize a ring, even with many being tailored to the bride’s taste, there are certain features that are more common.
According to both jewelers, a white gold band with a round, oval or cushion cut center stone is still quite popular. And there are some other features that seem to trend with brides.
“You still get the popular kind of pave setting with all the tiny little diamonds through them ... but then you’ll get the person that doesn’t want any little diamonds they just want a simple style,” said GoldSmith employee Kelly Laubach.
That pave setting, or any look with smaller diamonds lining the band is something very popular for young people, Grams said.
“That single row of diamonds is really what makes any size diamond look bigger, having that contrast between a center stone and a narrow little ring,” he said.
Grams also said that younger people tend to choose a lighter band or shank, while maybe wanting it lined with small diamonds, or the center stone lined with diamonds, which is called a halo. He said that older generations might choose a band that’s more bulky or a cathedral solitaire setting which frames a center stone as a focal point.
Stumpf agrees.
“It seems like the younger folks like more diamonds around with the halo and small diamonds accenting the larger diamond, but as they get a little older I think they tend to appreciate the value and beauty of that center diamond more and don’t want so much around it,” he said
Occupation also has an influence on ring styles. Both jewelers mentioned that nurses tend to get something that won’t catch on gloves or impact their work day. Grams said that often nurses won’t have their band fused to the engagement ring so that they can just wear the band while they’re working. If that isn’t the case, he recommends taking the ring off or leaving it at home to prevent damaging it. He said it’s something he’d recommend for any situation that could damage the ring.
Grams also said that when it comes to wedding bands, many brides are choosing a non-matching band as it can add a unique contrast to the engagement ring.
When it comes to the center stone of a ring, both Stumpf and Grams said that diamonds reign in popularity.
While each diamond can have a different cut and level of quality, Grams said some are choosing options beyond that.
“We’ve seen more and more acceptance of lab grown diamonds. They’re a really cool viable option for people if they’re interested in it. If not, we don’t push it because people are divided on the subject,” he said. Not only are lab grown diamonds two-thirds or even half the price of earth mined diamonds, they also match in quality.
“Even a trained gemologist would not be able to know the difference without the tools to do it. There’s no discernible or appreciable difference for the customer or the wearer of the stone,” Grams said.
Lab grown diamonds tend to come with an inscription labeling them as such, he said.
“The best comparison is the difference between a flower that grew in a field and a flower that grew in a greenhouse. The end product, a flowers a flower, they’re both beautiful, they both smell the same. They’re the same flower,” Grams said.
Some customers do seek the story behind a natural diamond being in the earth for millions of years, but Grams said that some customers love that they can get the same product for a fraction of the price of natural diamonds.
On top of the design aspect, couples also seem to be working together on the financial end of engagement.
“There are more and more people working together to pick out a ring. I see people sharing the cost of a ring. Sometimes the bride-to-be will know what she wants and the guy will say what he can afford, and she might say, ‘Well I want something a little more, so I’m going to chip in,’” Grams said.
He said this is especially true of wedding bands, with couples often splitting the costs.
Customization allows each couple get their ideal ring within their budget, which leaves more funds for a perfect wedding to match that perfect ring.
