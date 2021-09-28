A century of memories at Mendel Farm

Being named Century Farm by the Minnesota State Fair is a great honor to Laurie Henkemeyer of Sauk Rapids. The Mendel farm has been in her family for a long time.
“For the farm to be recognized as a Century Farm was actually on my bucket list. I don’t know why, but it was just really important. The farm deserves to get its acknowledgement, too,” she said.
The Mendel Farm was founded by Henkemeyer’s grandfather, Fred Mendel in 1915. At the time, he was working for the railroad, which owned the property before he bought it.
“This was where the railroad kept their horses. My grandfather worked for the railroad and when they moved on, he was able to buy it and stay here,” she said.
Mendel began to farm the land, a tradition that carried on for many decades. He and his wife, Anna, had six children they raised on the farm. However, one of their sons died when he was only 2 years old, Henkemeyer said — a result of complications from diabetes.
Eventually the farm was passed down to Henkemeyer’s dad, Merril Mendel. There, he and his wife, Lorraine, raised their three children, Bonnie, Laurie and Sandy. Although they all helped out on the farm, Henkemeyer said she was usually the one who helped her dad most of the time.
Looking in the different directions of the land, Henkemeyer can recall different memories of her dad as well as of her grandfather and of life on the farm.
Initially, only horses were used on the farm. While Henkemeyer doesn’t remember exactly what kind of breed the horses were, their names were Tom and Jerry. From listening in to the conversations between her grandpa and her dad, there was no doubt that grandpa favored the horses over the tractor.
“Dad wanted to modernize the farm,” she said.
Another time, Henkemeyer said, her dad had bought a couple of tractors and accidentally got one of them stuck in the field. He then had her grandfather help pull him out using the other tractor. He did — but as soon as her dad was unstuck, grandpa had gotten off the tractor, turned it off and walked home.
“Dad asked him if he wasn’t going to take it home. He said, ‘No, I don’t like tractors,’” she said.
Back then, her dad and her uncle also kept beehives on the farm. One year, her dad decided to place the bees in the root cellar over the winter. However, the weather warmed up before he had a chance to bring them outside.
“The bees came up into the house and grandma was not very happy,” she said.
In those days, Henkemeyer said the family milked about 32 Holstein cows and had nearly 75 youngstock. Growing up, one of the early signs that spring had arrived was when they moved the cattle to the pasture.
The original yellow brick farmhouse on the property was built by her grandfather. It is where her grandparents lived for a long time. Then, when her parents married, they built a home across the driveway.
“Grandpa died in 1969, grandma died in 1975, so the house sat empty for a few years. People kept saying that we should rent it out, but the proximity of the two houses is so close, so how do you do that?” she said.
Henkemeyer said that when she started attending college for nursing, she moved into the house and began renovating the inside. While the
house is predominantly kept in its original state, it has also been modernized in terms of plumbing and electricity.
Henkemeyer and her husband, Chuck, purchased the farm about two years ago. Although her dad died in 2012, Henkemeyer said her mom still lives in the house across the driveway. It is something they both enjoy.
There are several aspects of the farm that remind Henkemeyer of times past, such as the old oak tree in the yard that is well over 100 years old. It was also the tree that her grandparents tied the horses by to cool down.
Reminiscing about her family’s history, Henkemeyer said there is no doubt that both her dad and grandfather would have been proud of the Century Farm recognition.
“You get a connection to the land that’s just indescribable. This is home,” she said.
