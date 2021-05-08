A century of farming for the Bosers in Pierz

This year, two farms in Morrison County were recognized as century farms by the Minnesota State Fair. One of the farms is Boser Dairy Farm in Pierz. Currently owned by Colin Boser, the farm has survived through hard times as well as good.
The farm was originally homesteaded by Joseph Smith, Feb. 8, 1887. Three decades later, Colin’s Great-grandpa, John Boser, purchased the farm in 1919 for $16,000. The original farm consisted of 160 acres, but has over the last few decades, expanded to a total of 320 acres, Colin said.
It wasn’t the first farm John had purchased. He already owned one by Harding and had also bought some land in the area. All seemed to be well for quite some time. However, once the Great Depression began in 1929, John could no longer afford to make the payments.
Roderick Boser, Colin’s dad and grandson of John, said Grandpa John almost lost everything during the Great Depression. As a way to save the farm and keep it in the Boser family, John offered his son, Joe, the chance to take over the payments of the farm in exchange for ownership, Nov. 1, 1934. His youngest son, Robert, took over the farm by Harding.
Roderick said farming was hard on John. In addition, to farming, he also did carpentry work and eventually the hard work took a toll on his body.
“He was a working fool. He was strong when he was young, but hurt his back later on. When he was old, he was crippled up so bad,” Roderick said.
Both John and his wife, Philomena, had a tough life, Roderick said. Besides the hardships the Great Depression brought as well as other struggles, they lost three of their 12 children to tuberculosis.
Growing up on the Boser Dairy Farm, Roderick recalls milking the cows, which he liked, and doing other chores.
Later on, Roderick was drafted into the Army in 1954, and was stationed in France with an engineer outfit, he said. Many were farm boys from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
“One guy from Pennsylvania that I met in 1954 said that the farm his dad had, had been in the family for 200 years,” he said.
Roderick served in the Army until 1957. He worked in the Twin Cities for a while, but quickly realized that the big city life wasn’t for him. Eventually he returned, helping his dad on the home farm as well as working at Crestliner for a few years.
“On the weekends, we played baseball for fun,” he said.
Roderick took over the farm from his dad April 29, 1963. By then, Roderick was married to Catherine (Meyer) Boser. His dad was 65 years old at the time and wanted to retire. Since he started farming, Joe had survived quite a few farm accidents, which had taken a toll on his body, as well. Accidents, such as getting his foot stuck in the combine harvester, his hand pinned in another machinery and getting injured by the teeth of the combine harvester after he fell off the machinery, Colin said.
Although Joe had retired, he continued to help on the farm. In 1967, he put in contour strips, a conservation practice that follows the natural lay of the land and can significantly reduce soil erosion compared to planting row crops up and down the slope, Colin said.
Joe served as a board member at the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District. At one point, Roderick also started a Forage Council in Morrison County at which he served for many years. The Council worked with the University of Minnesota and hosted a number of field days with large tours, a variety of machinery on display and more.
After Catherine and her mother, Mary Meyer, were killed in a car accident, Dec. 13, 1980, Colin decided to farm with his dad since he was alone on the farm. Losing his mother was hard on the whole family, including their other two children, John and Anita. However, with a second chance at love, Roderick remarried in 1983 and continues to live on the farm with his wife, Pat.
Roderick and Colin formed a partnership. Over the years, Colin’s percentage of ownership increased as he made payments on the farm to his dad.
For many years, the Boser Dairy Farm had several Holstein cows. Roderick said when he first took over the farm, he started out with about 23 cows. As the farm expanded along with buildings and silos, the number of cows increased to 57 cows.
In the beginning, the milk was placed in glass bottles that were hauled to the local creamery. Installing a bulk tank in 1967 made a huge difference, Roderick said.
Last year, Colin decided it was time to hang up the milking machines and sold all his cows and heifers in April 2020. Only about 52 steers remain on the farm, which he plans to feed out. Keeping the steers rather than expanding the herd too big was something all the generations did on the Boser Dairy Farm, Colin said.
Colin continues to crop farm corn, alfalfa and meadow hay (mixture of timothy, wheat canary, june, blue and brome grass) that he sells year round.
Although Colin’s son, Charles, who works as a civil engineer, has no plans to take over the farm one day, he enjoys helping his dad on the farm. Colin’s other children include Alison Posch, Michelle Sollinger and Emily Boser. They are the fifth generation on the farm.
When it comes to being named a Century Farm, the Bosers are happy that it has been in the family for that long. From time to time, Roderick had talked about possibly seeking Century Farm status. However, it was Colin’s wife, Catherine, who took the initiative to let the Minnesota State Fair known about the Boser Dairy Farm. For that, Roderick, Colin and Charles are very grateful, they said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.