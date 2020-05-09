Sharon Delores Murphy, 74, was charged with felony second degree assault and a misdemeanor for theft in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a May 1 incident, when officers received a report of a dog theft.
The victim allegedly let their Pomeranian, named Buddy, outside and later claimed to watch his neighbor, Murphy, holding Buddy and walking into her home with him.
Officers went to Murphy’s home where they could allegedly hear a dog barking inside and tried to reason with her to hand Buddy over. She allegedly refused and slammed the door in the officer’s face.
A search warrant was obtained and officers went to Murphy’s residence to retrieve Buddy.
After allegedly not answering, Murphy opened her inner door, behind a glass outer door with metal brackets, where an officer showed her the warrant.
Murphy allegedly yelled at the officers and refused to let them in.
At one point, Murphy allegedly stood about two feet from the door when an officer took the opportunity to shatter the glass and open the door.
Murphy allegedly stepped forward at an officer holding a cellphone in one hand and a knife in the other.
At this point the officer pulled his taser and reportedly warned Murphy multiple times before deploying the taser on her.
Murphy was arrested and Buddy was later found in a small closet and returned safely to his owner.
If convicted, Murphy faces up to seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
