Pz Okt 2021

A wooden medallion based on this Pierz Oktoberfest button will be hidden somewhere on public property in Pierz city limits.

Fifth Clue: Thursday, Aug. 26

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you hear?
  • I hear trucks shifting down a gear.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you see?
  • I see the runners going past me.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you sense?
  • I sense two guys who are very tense.

Monday, Aug. 23

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you see?
  • I see a mascot sign not far from me.

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Brown bear, brown bear,
  • What do you see?
  • I see kids smiling cheerfully.

Medallion hunt rules:

  1. You are looking for a round wooden Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
  2. It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
  3. Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on the Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, the Morrison County Record website, www.mcrecord.com and its Facebook page, on Little Falls Radio stations and at participating businesses, which include F&M Bank and Unity Bank.
  4. It is no higher than you can reach, near the river, in a construction zone, nor on the golf course or the city property south of the course.
  5. You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Oktoberfest Committee.
  6. If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Pierz City Hall. If after hours, call (320) 630-3887.
  7. In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, a drawing will be held Sunday afternoon at Pierz Park from all button holders to declare a winner.
  8. Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
  9. Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. And most importantly, have fun!
