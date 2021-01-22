To the Editor:
I heard on the local radio station this week that 400,000 deaths is miniscule in a country of 320 million. That is five times the number of traffic and annual flu deaths, combined. It is the number three killer in all of America, right behind cancer and heart disease.
Hopefully, there are at least 20 people that will mourn and miss each of those deaths.
That becomes 8 million people affected by COVID-19. By some studies, up to 75% of the lucky ones that recover from COVID-19 suffer from long-term complications after their recovery. Loss of smell and taste, damage to the heart muscle, scarring of the lungs, strokes, seizures, blood clots in lungs, liver, legs and kidneys, chronic fatigue, brain fog, depression, dry cough, joint pain, chest pain, shortness of breath and anxiety to name a few.
Even if only 10% of the 10 million recovered COVID-19 patients suffer from any of these ailments, and they too have 20 friends and relatives that care for them, that is another 20 million people living with the ravages of the disease.
Minnesota has over 400,000 cases and almost 6,000 deaths. You do the math. Miniscule? — Ralph Ritchie, Little Falls
