4-H empowers youth for the future

Since 4-H was founded in about 1902, thousands of youth have learned and developed valuable life skills that can empower them for the future. It is a hands-on learning program for people ages 5-19.
Although the program initially had its roots in agriculture as a way of offering something for children living in rural areas, 4-H has expanded beyond any barriers. Becky Moe, the Minnesota Extension educator for the 4-H Development in Morrison County, said because of its early beginnings, people may still believe 4-H is only available for those involved in agriculture.
4-H offers a wide variety of activities and project areas youth can participate in. In the livestock category, members can compete in areas, such as beef, swine, goats, dairy, sheep, rabbit, poultry, horse, dog, llama, pets and more.
There are also more than 50 different project categories that are not related to animals. Examples of project areas include clothing, performing arts, demonstrations, photography, arts and crafts, engineering, computers, geospatial, agronomy, gardening, fishing, forestry, wildlife, shooting sports and more. For those who still cannot find an available category to pursuit, they have the opportunity to do a self-determined project, Moe said.
What makes 4-H an even more unique sport is that there is something to do for the whole family. While members are between ages 5-19 (with those in kindergarten through second grade joining as Cloverbuds), there are many opportunities for adults to volunteer.
Moe said there are three steps to becoming a volunteer — filling out an application, passing the background check and completing the online orientation.
Those who become a 4-H member can either join a local 4-H club or be independent. There are currently 11 4-H clubs in Morrison County with more than 200 members.
Moe encourages those who are interested in joining a club to check out the list of clubs to determine which club may be a good fit for their family. While members can do whatever project they want to do, some clubs focus more on a specific category more than others, such as beef, poultry and horses.
“It’s a great family organization and has opportunities for everyone, young and old alike,” Moe said.
Marcia Hegg of Randall has been a volunteer for many years and has watched her children as well as others thrive through their involvement in 4-H.
Through the different projects, training and other educational opportunities, many members have learned skills they will be able to use throughout their lives. Skills, such as problem solving, researching, organizing, communication, decision making, leading others and more.
Both Moe and Hegg enjoy seeing youth build confidence in their knowledge and skills.
“It’s great to see them work on a project, develop it, learn, grow and develop skills and communicate with others,” Moe said.
Hegg said having grown up herself in 4-H, she realize the importance of youth having adults that support them in their lives. For some, it can completely change their lives, she said.
Some youth may be hesitant to join 4-H if they don’t have any friends who are already involved or out of fear that they won’t make any new friends. However, most 4-H members are friendly and quick to include new members. Being a part of a club is an opportunity to get together with others with similar interests, make new friends and meet neighbors, Moe said.
There are several highlights of joining a club as clubs offer small-group learning by caring adult volunteers leaders who are screened, trained and guided by the local University of Minnesota staff, grounding in research-backed curriculum and best practices for non-formal learning and support to help members dive deep into project learning.
Another unique thing about 4-H is that there is also no minimum or maximum requirement on what the members have to participate in.
“You just pick what you want to do,” Moe said.
For Moe, 4-H is a given. Thrilled to be help support area youth, she knows the excitement, bonds and friendships 4-H can bring. As a child she participated in a handful of project areas, such as showing beef animals, arts and crafts projects, nutrition and more.
During the summer months, 4-H members have the chance to show their projects and to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have developed throughout the year at county fairs across Minnesota. If they do well enough, they also have a chance to advance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair. It’s usually a fun annual event members look forward to, Moe said.
For more information about the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H program, visit www.exten sion.umn.edu/4-h, email moexx045@umn.edu or call Moe at (320) 632-0161.
