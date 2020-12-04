No Morrison County residents came forward for public comment Wednesday during a public hearing on the fee schedule on county services within the 2021 budget.
Fees that are changing in 2021 include the cost of minor and major alterations to shoreland, such as grading and filling; administering vaccines and a nursing office visit at the Public Health Department; and new disposal fees at the county landfill.
The meeting was held via Microsoft Teams as the Morrison County Board of Commissioners continues to meet virtually due to COVID-19. Residents had several options to submit public comment. They could do so by joining the meeting online through the county’s website, by submitting a written comment prior to the meeting or by attending in person in the Board’s meeting room at the Morrison County Courthouse.
There were no members of the public in attendance, and no comments were submitted prior to the meeting.
With no public input, the budget will move forward for approval at the Board’s meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Board also held a Truth in Taxation meeting for anyone with questions about the budget or property taxes immediately following the public hearing. Again, nobody from the public was in attendance.
The Board had previously approved a preliminary budget that included a 2.42% tax levy increase for county residents.
“All I can say is that we begin the budgeting process in June,” said County Administrator Deb Gruber. “We try to make sure we only levy for things that need to be levied for. Our department heads work hard to put their budgets together and to make sure we’re all being good stewards of taxpayer money. I think the department heads did a good job of keeping their budgets trim this year, despite the challenges we’re facing.”
