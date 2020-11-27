Nov. 19 — A resident on Shamineau Drive in Motley reported the theft of two trailers.
Nov. 19 — A business on Highway 10 in Royalton reported someone attempted to break into their pop machine, but nothing was stolen.
Nov. 19 — A resident on Partridge Road in Pierz reported damage to a dug well.
Nov. 20 — A resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported a burglary.
Nov. 22 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported someone damaged their lawn after a car went off the roadway and into their yard.
Nov. 23 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported damage to their property.
Nov. 23 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.
Nov. 24 — A resident on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a theft.
