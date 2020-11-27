Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Nov. 10 – 24.

• Logan Scott Atkinson, Fergus Falls.

• Joshua Kenneth Bednar, Rosemount.

• Shawn Lee Boots, Isanti.

• Leah Sue Cook, Bemidji.

• Carrietta Marcerlene Davis, Sauk Rapids.

• Cheyenne Marie Doble, Little Falls.

• Laverne Jeffrey Herron, Duluth.

• Richard Alan Johnson, Taylors Falls.

• Brett James King, Bemidji.

• Terry Lee Lind, Pierz.

• Joseph Allen Lovlein, Randall.

• Kayla Marie Neadeau, Redby.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Clearwater, Florida.

• Sharae Tia Nevitt, Bemidji.

• Torrance Hennessy Robinson, Richfield.

• Shane Allen Scherven, Stratchcona.

• Keiann Marie Steward, Lake Park, Florida.

