Nov. 11 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 12 — A resident on Ninth Street Northeast reported a scam in which someone claiming to be with “Charter” has been calling people saying there has been an internet breach and asking the people to change settings on their computer.
Nov. 12 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 12 — A business on First Street Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 14 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a scam in which the resident received an automated voicemail saying they would have a warrant out for their arrest if they did not pay money to an organization.
Nov. 14 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a shoplifter.
Nov. 14 — A resident on Second Avenue Northeast reported a theft.
Nov. 16 — A resident on Sixth Street Southeast reported a scam in which they received a letter in the mail requested their Social Security information.
Nov. 16 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported a scam.
