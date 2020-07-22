Yellow Jackets defeat Poneys in a nail biter 4-3

The Yellow Jackets took on the Sartell Stone Poney’s on Sunday, July 19.
Big Lake couldn’t catch up and came short of Sartell by just one run.
The final score was 4-3.
The Yellow Jackets had eight hits and the Poneys had six hits.
Both teams had one error.
Big Lake ranks number 10 in the Sauk Valley League Standings out of 13 teams.
The Yellow Jackets will hit the field again on Sunday, July 26 against the Clear Lake Lakers in Clear Lake at 6 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
