Xcel Energy has recently become aware of a potential scam in which people looking to complete common transactions, including starting new utility service may find a phone number online that connects them to scammers, instead of Xcel Energy. The company encourages customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service or conduct other business with the company to ensure they are calling Xcel Energy directly at 1-800-895-4999, to avoid the potential for scammers to collect information or money from them.

When customers call the fraudulent number, they are asked to pay money upfront to complete their transaction and may also collect customer information including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers. Customers may not initially notice they have been scammed because in some cases the scammers also contact Xcel Energy and pose as the customer, using the customer’s information to start the new service.

