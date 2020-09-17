Wright tops 100 COVID cases for fourth straight week

Wright County has added more than 400 new reported cases of COVID-19 over the course of the past four weeks.
There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wright County for the week ending Sept. 10, according to the Wright County Department of Public Health. Last week marked the fourth consecutive week more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county, according to county health officials.
County health department officials reported on Friday, Sept. 11 that the total number of Wright County cases sat at 1,406 cases, with 83 of those cases requiring hospitalization. There have been six deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday, Sept. 10..
As of Thursday, Sept. 11, Monticello continued to have the third-highest number of total reported cases of COVID-19 in Wright County, with 205 reported cases. St. Michael climbed past Buffalo to lead the county in number of reported cases with 261 reported cases of COVID-19. There were 257 total cases reported in Buffalo.
COVID-19 numbers are relatively in the smaller communities that border Monticello. There have been 111 cases reported in Otsego, while Maple Lake has recorded 39 cases and Clearwater just 29.
In Wright County, the average age of someone reporting positive for COVID-19 is 39.7, according to Wright County health officials. The oldest person in Wright County to report having the virus was 99 years old. The youngest was three months old.
Wright County has also broken down where people have contracted COVID-19. County health data shows that 30.5 percent of those having the virus, or 429 people, do not report coming in contact with someone with COVID-19. Thirty percent, or 429 people, report coming in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus. There are 139 people, or 9.89 of those testing positive for the virus, who contribute getting the virus at Congregate living settings, 92 people were exposed to COVID-9 during some sort of community outbreak, while 55 people say they got it through a healthcare setting. One hundred 113, or 10.24 percent, say they got the virus while traveling, and about 10 percent of those with the virus report not knowing where they were exposed.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, Sherburne County reported 1,015 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 741 new cases along with 13 more deaths Sunday, bringing Minnesota’s totals to 84,311 cases and 1,919 deaths.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
