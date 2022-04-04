On March 28th, Melissa Carlson, 43, of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 28th, Nykolas Edward D’Heilly, 23, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on charges of Terroristic Threats, 1stDegree Assault and Domestic Assault.
On March 28th, Brooke Rae Puumala, 25, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 28th, Jordan Ray Wissbroecker, 19, of St. Paul was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for Receiving Stolen Property, Theft and Flee Officer on Foot.
On March 29th, Sarah Sue Bridell, 37, of Cokato was arrested in Waverly on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 29th, Austin Paul Horsch, 19, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 29th, Nicholas Cloud Mahowald, 29, of Eden Valley was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 29th, Troy Rueben Nelson, 43, of Baldwin WI, was arrested in Chisago County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State and a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 29th, Thomas John Peterson, 25, of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 29th, Keith David Thesing, 67, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 30th, Troy Duane Engels, 56, of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Driving After Cancellation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On March 30th, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 20, of Monticello was arrested in Otsego on Wright County warrants for 4thDegree Assault and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 30th, Joshua Coulter Oslund, 39, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On March 31st, Brian Miguel Diaz Gil, 23, of Maple Grove was arrested in Medina on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On March 31st, Jason Michael Hardy , 50, of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On March 31st, Katlyn Cheryl Hudalla, 26, of Lakeland FL, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On March 31st, Julio Lazaro Huertas, 20, of St. Cloud was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On March 31st, Turner Ray Quilling, 27, of Otsego was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On March 31st, Zachary Albin Risnes, 34, of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On March 31st, Lily Alejandra Zelaya Valladares, 24, of Willmar was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Liquor-Consumption of person under 21.
On April 1st, Reid Dillon Fredrickson, 23, of Coon Rapids was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 4thDegree DWI.
On April 1st, Daniel John Goranson, 41, of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On April 1st, Darla Jean Johnson, 41, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 1st, Shawn Adam Lux, 36, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Burglary.
On April 1st, Daniel Jay Rivera, 39, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On April 1st, Tyler Robert Roering, 25, of Clearwater was arrested in Stearns County on a charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On April 2nd, Dylan Ray Cochran, 30, of Howard Lake was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection Order.
On April 2nd, Chrissandra Marie Franchuk, 28, of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 2nd, Jason Robert White, 47, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On April 3rd, Joshua Thomas Moist, 38, of Howard Lake was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for Violate a Domestic Abuse/Order for Protection Order.
