Wright County Board District 2

Tom Perrault:
Address: 631 West Broadway, P.O. Box 1032, Monticello, MN 55362
Professional background: Currently overnight cashier at Walmart in Monticello. Had been overnight customer service manager for over nine years, but the store went through some front end restructuring and the CSM positions were eliminated. Most of my work hours currently involve health screening of associates for COVID-19.
Community Service Groups/Organizations: Knights of Columbus, Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive Singer and bell ringer, Centra Care Nursing Home volunteer, past president/board member/project chairperson with the Monticello Jaycees (disbanded 1990-2003), past board chair/board member, Outreach Committee member and Support Group Facilitator at the Twin Cities Men’s Center, and the Monticello High School Senior Scholarship Committee.
Prior City, County, or School Civic Service: Served on the Monticello City Council 1995-1996, 2005-2016. Committee assignments over the years include Council representative to the Economic Development Authority, Police Advisory Commission. Employee Safety Committee, waste water treatment plant committees, Highway 25 Coalition.
1. I wish to serve the public at the county level after having served on the Monticello city Council where I read my council packets, questioned spending and policies and stood my ground on many issues. The current county board did not do enough listening when they had increased the levy 17.3 percent for 2019 and to the approximately 4500 Wright County residents who sign a petition to have a voice about building a new government center. The pay raise the county board gave themselves this last year was also excessive.
2. I am of the philosophy that low taxes will attract people and businesses to Wright County. The county had the second lowest per capita tax rate in the state four years ago. We have lost that and will have a hard time getting it back. I hope to continue my reputation of being a fiscal conservative and will do the right thing when votes come up.
3. Unless it is an emergency situation, no more increase in our debt load. We need to pay off our debt.
4. The Wright County board will have to keep track of the effects of the pandemic including market values in the properties, foreclosures, empty store fronts/buildings, transportation needs, health and human services.
As always, the property valuation of Xcel Energy in Monticello has a dramatic effect on taxes for the rest of the county. I had asked the county assessor’s office once about what will happen if/when the nuclear plant is decommissioned and what would happen to its valuation. They could not give me an answer and they are smart people.
5. Advocate is a strong word; I may eventually support a project but I will rarely be the one pushing for a project because I realize we are spending tax dollars (your money). Of course, there will be road projects that will come up and such but nothing new at this time I’m advocating for. I believe we are a bit overbuilt right now. We also need to see how society changes because of the pandemic.
6. I have not used or referred someone to HHS for mental health issues. I have worked for mental health issues being a past board member and support group facilitator at the Twin Cities Men’s Center in Minneapolis. More now than before there are resources all over for anyone that is dealing with mental health issues, may it be through a church, non profit organization, telephone hotline, website or private counselor. HHS and the Sheriff’s office could. If they do not have one already, make a list of resources to refer people to. I will trust the Sheriff’s office and HHS to do what they need to do for the public. But if they are looking for massive changes/expansion of resources to deal with mental health issues, we will have to discuss it.
7. I support the county being involved in getting the cities, townships, Wright and Sherburne County together to work on another bridge crossing over the Mississippi River. Each political body can give their input to protect their own self interests. I support CMRP to put the information together to get the attention of MnDOT and the legislature to put the project on their radar which it is currently not. The recent expansion/improvements on I-94 were not on their radar 10-15 years ago and that is happening. I remember going to an information meeting to make Highway 25 four lanes between Buffalo and Monticello and nothing has happened there. The CMRP is looking at branching out and include “economic development”. I don’t see how that would work when they are all competing to fill their industrial, commercial properties, etc.
Darek Vetsch:
My name is Darek Vetsch and I am a lifelong resident of Wright County. After graduating from St. Michael-Albertville High School, I attended the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, studying Political Science.
My wife, Karen Vetsch, and I have six kids, plus three additional bonus children (whom also live with us and which we like to call our own). We live in the City of Monticello and enjoy many recreational and community activities as a family. I am also often found coaching or officiating local sports.
For 20 years, I was a restaurateur alongside my father, with the establishments of Russell’s of Course in St. Michael, Russell’s on the Lake in Big Lake, and Russell’s Catering. During my career in the private sector, I became involved in my community and local government.
I was a past board chair on the Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry, board member on the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce, plus the Big Lake Economic Development Authority (EDA), and a past president of the Monticello Youth Football Association.
Presently, I am a member of the Monticello IEDC (Industrial & Economic Development Committee) and a member of the CentraCare Monticello (FRDC) Foundation Regional Development Committee, and a board member for Monticello Youth Football.
Recently, I was honored to be part of the creation (2018 and 2019 chair) of the CMRP (Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership). Formerly known as the Highway 25 Coalition, this is a partnership between the City of Monticello, City of Big Lake, City of Becker, Big Lake Township, Becker Township, Monticello Township, Silver Creek Township, Sherburne County, Wright County, and MnDOT.
1. I am seeking re-election to the office of Wright County Commissioner to continue my efforts in informing and educating the public. In addition, I want to continue working toward a bright financial present and future for Wright County through proper budgeting, financial forecasting, and capital improvement plan management. I have a great passion for citizen advocacy, along with a great understanding of government on all levels and I want to be an ear and a voice for the people.
2. I’m dedicated to continue the development of long-term planning in our community. My goal is to create the best quality of life at the best price possible. I enjoy working with others to create financial modeling to better forecast the future revenue and expenses in Wright County. Legislatively, I am driven to protect local tax dollars by testifying and educating legislators and staff in St. Paul of local impacts. I also take great pride in taking complex issues and helping constituents of my district navigate the complexity of county government.
3. My number one goal would be to complete indexing the mandated service of Wright County by the state and federal government. The completion of this project will bring great clarity to where the money comes from for each county program and how much is locally funded vs. state and federally funded. That information is very valuable to commissioners as we talk with legislators and Congress members in keeping a level playing field and avoiding cost shifts.
4. One of the biggest issues Wright County will face in the upcoming years is what type of a community will we be? Will Wright County be predominately rural or will a majority of the county become urban? This is an issue we must plan for collectively so us a citizens have the desired outcome in the years to come.
Another large issue Wright County will need to continue to address is the significant increase in traffic. This issue is both a problem of safety and convenience. The struggle will come as we try to address many of these issues in a short time span to accommodate the already growing communities.
Lastly, the county board will need to continue addressing county ditches. Many of these systems have gone unnoticed and have fallen into disrepair over the decades. This has caused many water management issues. The question is, how do we repair these systems and to what degree, without burdening the benefited landowners?
5. Wright County at this time does not have any pressing capital project needs. However we must continue to work with the state and federal government now to address the future need of another Mississippi River crossing.
6. Mental health issues are a growing issue at all levels of county government, especially within Health and Human Services and the Sheriff’s Office. How do you propose, at the county level, providing services to those with mental health issues.
One of the big words that we have used on the past year at Wright County is “compassion.” I believe that one of the first best steps in dealing with mental health issues is having compassion. If we train and educate staff of the challenges and complexities of mental health, combined with creating applications and programs that mitigate those issues, we will have taken one big step in the right direction.
6. This partnership demonstrates commitment to a collaborative and consensus-based approach to regional planning and decision making that optimizes regional and local benefits to maintain a high quality of life. Indeed, the best way to control our future is the plan for it! This group allows for each member to maintain his or her own local control while taking into consideration the impacts of their neighboring communities.
