Wrestling opens another season in ‘THE PIT’

On Thursday, Dec. 5 the Monticello wrestling team gathered in the magically famous “PIT” for their first wrestling meet, the Monticello Tri.
Monticello, North Branch, and Cambridge-Isanti were all ready to compete.
The lights were down low, the spotlight was on the middle of the mat, and the stands were packed at the Monticello Middle School.
Head coach Jason Thompson looked determined.
“The atmosphere in the PIT is amazing, Thompson said. “The fans are on top of you and it gets loud and intense.”
First, Cambridge-Isanti took on North Branch and slowly but surely Isanti took a leaping lead resulting in a score of 60-15.
Up next, The Magic took on North Branch. Monticello fell by just 10 points.
Quinn McCalla, Wyatt Witschen, and Nelson Anderson got the team off to a great start with three wins, but North Branch took over after that.
John Humphreys and Jesse Midas added two more victories in the 195 and 220 pound categories, but still couldn’t pull out a win as a team.
“The North Branch dual was a combination of a few bad things that shouldn’t have happened,” Thompson said. “If we wrestle them 100 times, we beat them 99. That’s what early season wrestling is, learning from mistakes and getting better as the year goes on.”
Cambridge-Isanti is a well oiled machine when it comes to wrestling, and Monticello just couldn’t keep up.
Anderson defeated Logan Lindquist and Midas defeated Scott Simpson from Cambridge-Isanti, but the other 12 magic athletes were dominated.
On Saturday, Dec. 7 the boys hit the mats again at the Litchfield Invitational.
Monticello came in seventh place with 83.0 points. The Invite was packed with experienced teams.
Litchfield, Totino Grace, and Minneota are all ranked in the top 12 in their respective classes.
In the 113 pound category, McCalla took fifth place over Devin Schutlz from Totino Grace (Fall 3:08).
In the 120 pound weight class Griffen Fieldseth took fifth place over Alex Temple from Totino Grace (Fall 4:21).
In the 126 pound weight category Anderson earned second place in his first trip to the finals.
“It’s really nice to see Nelson coming out and having success,” Thompson said. “He struggled through an injury at the end of last year and had to miss some of the baseball season and football completely.”
In the 138 weight class Jacob Cole received fourth place and in the 145 pound category Alex Fearing took fourth place as well.
In the 182 pound weight class Jeremiah Schmidt earned fifth place over Mac Bouwman from Totino Grace (Fall 2:37).
In the 195 pound category Humphreys took sixth place over all.
And finally in the 220 pound weight class Jesse Midas earned first place over Litchfield, Milaca, and Hutchinson in all three rounds, making him the 220 pounds champion.
“Jesse has been doing his thing the last few years and is taking it to the next level this year,” Thompson said. “He works hard and deserves all the recognition he gets.”
