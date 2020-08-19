Women of Today names Balfanz community connections program manager

Minnesota Women of Today names Glorie Balfanz of the Monticello Women of Today as the 2020 – 2021 Youth of Today State Program Manager. The Youth of Today State Program Manager enchorages ideas and activities that allow youth to discover and experience the importance of volunteering, foundations related to youth activities, and promotes Children’s MN as the youth-focused area. With her theme of “Young at Heart”, Glorie reminds us all supporting children has no age limits.
Glorie joined the Monticello Women of Today in 2012 to find an outlet for her energy while supporting her community. Over the years she has been involved with several community projects and taken a variety of positions in all levels of the organization. When asked how the Minnesota Women of Today as helped her grow, Glorie replied “Forcing me to talk in front of a group of people. I really needed that.”
To find out more about Glorie Balfanz, the Minnesota Women of Today, and all the ways they serve members and their communities please visit the programming Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mnwt.programming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.