Waiting Children Minnesota

Derek, 16, is a very talkative (when comfortable), clever and creative young man who likes to share interesting facts. He is a fascinating person to be around.
His interests are: Dungeons & Dragons, LARPing (Live Action Role Play), creating “art” with Lego’s, alien watching/hunting, space, and outdoor adventuring.
He enjoys playing video games and listening to ’80s pop music.
Derek has an extreme love for animals. His favorite animal is the cat.
Derek has a hearty appetite and enjoys a delicious meal. If you ask, he will tell you his favorite food is crab.
Derek would like to live in the Twin Cities metro area or southern Minnesota so that he can maintain contact with his birth family. He would do best in a small family setting.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
