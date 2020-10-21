You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for Mike Wallen for Big Lake mayor

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

To the Editor:

Mike Wallen is the right person for Big Lake Mayor! Having attended nearly all the Workshop and Council meetings over the past 2 years as an impartial resident I offer a unique perspective.

While I disagree with some of the comments/actions taken by both candidates, what I can attest to is that Mike is always willing to have the discussions as to why we have differing opinions.

In fact, he welcomes opposing points of view as it results in an improved outcome.

Mike has the experience of numerous years on council and participating in various commissions and volunteer activities for the City. Under his oversite the City debt has been reduced significantly.

He is truly committed to public safety and quality of life for Big Lakers. His positivity and support for Big Lake is second to none.

Mike is a plain talker, no fancy speak that leaves you wondering what he just said or where he stands. I’ve witnessed him take responsibility for his errors, work to fix them and build consensus among council members, staff and residents.

In fact, he is constantly commending staff for their efforts and accomplishments.

However, Mike has also asked the tough questions, dove into the details without sounding condescending and in the end restated his support for the process that will bring about the best result.

Mike is ethical, trustworthy and has the ability to say “no comment” when necessary.

Please vote Mike Wallen for mayor of Big Lake.

Bettina Potter

Big Lake

Load comments