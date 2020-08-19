Volleyball season is pushed back to spring

Volleyball has officially been moved to a Spring sport.
The Minnesota State high School League decided that it was in the best interest of athletes, coaches, and parents to postpone both volleyball and football as football is the largest team sports and volleyball is the next largest team sport that conducts practice and games indoors.
Some have come to terms with the new volleyball season, some are outraged by the decision, and some are just trying to follow leadership.
Big Lake Head Volleyball Coach Alisha Brust is just happy she gets to coach at all.
“I had heard rumors there was a chance of the season being pushed to spring,” Coach Brust said. “It was a little bit of a shock, but after seeing the vote fail more than once, I am just happy we are still scheduled to have a season at all.”
She described her initial feelings towards the MSHSL’s decision as “disappointed.”
Coach Brust said that the Hornets volleyball team has been working hard all summer long in the Big Lake gym. She also said they’ve been following all the safety procedures and social distancing as well. They were doing everything right. That’s why the decision hurts a little bit more.
“We had a great turnout of kids who just want to get back into something normal,” Coach Brust said. “I have been coaching over 20 years and this is the first August I have ever had where I haven’t been in the gym with the girls before school starts – definitely a different time for everyone.”
Though she respects the final call, she can’t help but think of all the possibilities. Coach Brust also thinks that a Spring volleyball season might bring more benefits.
“I think there are ways we could have made the season work to some capacity, but I don’t think the girls would have enjoyed playing with no fans in the gym,” coach Brust said. I do believe the MSHSL made the best decision they could with the information at hand.”
The Big Lake girls volleyball team is resilient. They’re sad that the season won’t be starting along with their classes, but they’ll be back in the gym training again in no time.
The Hornets are a tight knit group of athletes so they’ll rally for volleyball in the spring, but in the mean time Coach Brust is pushing them all to try a new sport – one that they’ve never had the chance to participate in due to volleyball.
“The girls are obviously disappointed, but they are finding positives,” Coach Brust said. “I have encouraged them to try a different fall sport and be a four sport athlete for the first time, and I am hoping we can get them in the weight room this fall. The three weeks of practice time will be a good way to touch base and get them together as well. This is a tight knit group of kids and they really support each other. We are keeping things positive and looking ahead to March.”
Something unique about Brust’s coaching style is that sh has the group of girls bond and connect through a book reading. She already thoroughly believes in the teams talent and ability.
“The girls will do some team building this fall and winter, along with a book study on being a good teammate,” Coach Brust said. “There are a few volleyball options in the works for them to play this fall which will be nice as well. JO season will get started before school volleyball, so preseason will look a little different because many of them will have been playing for over a month before we get going. We should be able to hit the ground running when the season gets going.”
Coach Brust said that she thinks the biggest challenge is going to be balancing the JO season and high school volleyball. There will have to be adjustments made to make it work.
Over all Brust thinks the positive is that they even have a volleyball season in the first place. She also shed light on bringing in new volleyball players who couldn’t join due to other spring sports that had a hierarchy.
Coach Brust and her team are just ready to get on the court again – whenever the state allows.
“I have a large group of returning players that have some big goals,” Coach Brust said. “After struggling through some injuries last year, they are all healthy and ready to compete. We have a deep bench of talent, and girls who can hit in every position. There is potential to be competitive with many teams in the conference and section this year. I am excited to see what they bring to the gym in March.”
