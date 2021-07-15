Villains escape with late victory against Stingers

The Villains plotted their way to a 4-3 victory against the Stingers on Wednesday, July 7 at Big Lake High School. The away team only managed two hits, but finessed a win taking advantage of five Big Lake errors and a plethora of walks.
“Hats off to them, they played a good game,” said Head Coach Loren Holthaus.
You don’t often lose to a team when you outhit them nine to two, but erratic play cost the Stingers.
One of those two hits for Albertville occurred during the top of the first inning. With one out, a runner reached first base. A groundout got him over to second and a two out RBI single scored the run.
After a quick bottom of the first, Albertville managed to score again without recording a hit. The leadoff man reached because of an error and the courtesy runner stole second. Another error allowed him to score and the Villains took a 2-0 lead.
This time the Stingers were able to answer. With one out, Preston Schlegel and Will Boeckman hit back to back singles. Mason Miller drew a walk loading the bases and this time the Villains made the mistake. A wild pitch scored Schlegel and the home nine cut the deficit in half.
The score stayed 2-1 until the top of the fifth. An error allowed a mini two out rally for the Villains. After a walk, they scored on an RBI single to take a 3-1 lead.
The Stingers made their move during the bottom of the eighth inning. Will Boeckman started with a leadoff single. The next batter, Zeus Schlegel, doubled home Will Boeckman and all of a sudden it was just a one run game again. Ben Busse came in as a pinch hitter and smacked an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Tragedy struck in the top of the ninth for Big Lake. They walked the bases loaded and the go ahead run scored on a wild pitch. The Villains took a 4-3 lead without recording a hit.
Down to their last gasp, Brandon Holthaus delivered a one out double, but that’s as far as he got. A popup and a strikeout ended the game and playoff hopes for the Stingers seemed to be hanging by a thread. Preston Schlegel batted two for five, Will Boeckman three for five, and Matthew Chuba also batted two for five for the home side.
The Big Lake Stingers essentially needed to win out to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they managed to do just that.
Clear Lake 4, Big Lake 5
On Saturday, July 10, the Stingers beat their first opponent in their hunt for the playoffs. Preston Schlegel was the pitcher of record for Big Lake. Sam Dokkebakken batted two for four with a double in the victory.
Rogers 0, Big Lake 5
Sunday, July 11, Rogers traveled to Big Lake for a double header. Dallas Miller got the start for the Stingers and delivered big time in the shutout victory in game one. Brandon Holthaus lead the offense batting two for four with a double. Will Boeckman and Dustin Wilcox also recorded two hits each.
Rogers 0, Big Lake 11
The Stingers kept Rogers off the board for the second game in a row. Mason Miller got the win for Big Lake while Dustin Wilcox and his two hits paced the home team in their victory. Those twins elevated Big Lake to the likely second seed, behind Monticello come playoff time. They expect to play Clearwater on Friday, July 23.
