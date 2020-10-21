Untraditional Halloween: Big Lake parents find way to celebrate

Halloween is going to look a little different this year. There’s no doubt about that. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be just as fun.
Tiffany Ollila, a Big Lake mother of two, started the Facebook group ‘MN You’ve Been BOOed!’ on September 20 after seeing fellow parents worrying over how to celebrate Halloween this year for themselves and for their kids.
Each week, Ollila highlights a different town or city in the group. If a group member lives there, they can sign up to be “booed” by commenting their address on the post. Other group members will adopt that household by putting together “boo baskets” filled with Halloween-themed goodies, treats and other small gifts to be dropped off at their doorstep.
The group has grown to over 16K members in just four weeks, and Ollila is amazed by all the people who want to get involved in this new tradition.
“So many folks were wondering what to do with themselves and their kids for Halloween so they’re headed online,” Ollila said. “A lot of members are booing others without receiving baskets themselves. They are just in it to spread some joy around this holiday that’s truly meant to be about fun. Many folks are booing an entire household, including the parents, kids and even some pets.”
Over 20 Minnesotans are getting booed each day and the gifting is happening across the state. She was originally concerned that the group wouldn’t reach far outside the greater Metro, but has seen a lot of action in northern and greater Minnesota too. Ollila asked a few of her close friends who live around the state to help her expand the group statewide.
Samantha Hansen came across the Facebook group about two weeks ago and knew immediately that she wanted to get involved.
“I came across this Group when I was on Facebook and reached out to Tiffany to learn more,” Hanson said. “Tiffany came up with the idea after seeing it done elsewhere, and thought this would be a wonderful thing to do for the month of October with COVID affecting almost every holiday we’ll have this year. She started by dropping baskets off at her neighbors anonymously, with a card and flyer that encouraged them to boo someone else. Then, she made the Facebook Group.”
So far the group has blown up and affected so many people in a positive way during this unprecedented holiday season.
“We have heard some really cool stories from our members who have been booed. One young woman had signed up to be booed and then her father passed away. Having forgotten that she signed up, she got busy with making plans and a few days after his passing, she found a basket on her front doorstep. We had another young woman who is a nurse, and after working a nearly 24-hour shift, she came home to a basket,” said Ollila. “It seems so small, but it’s amazing how the smallest gesture carries joy.”
Hansen is amazed at was Ollila has been able to give to others.
“I have no children, but Tiffany has two, Tristin and Jaxxtin,” Hansen said. “She involves her kids when she boos people. They help her pick out items to put in baskets, and always come along to drop them off. When they booed the Big Lake PD, they brought three baskets to the department with candy, pop, water and decorations and the kids loved that. A fellow administrator of the group, Chelsea and her son also helped boo the BLPD. Tiffany always tries to involve kids in the group somehow and the making and receiving of baskets, especially since Halloween is mostly a child-focused holiday.”
A few small businesses have even gotten in on the action, sharing their products or services as potential goodies for boo baskets. Mora’s Bakery in Mora, for example, posted in the group encouraging members to buy pastries and gift cards to put in the baskets.
Looking to the future, Tiffany and her fellow administrators would love to use the group to set up Thanksgiving baskets or Christmas baskets with food and/or gifts for families in need.
They booed the Big Lake PD last week, and are also thinking about how they can show support for other first responders through booing in the next few weeks.
For more information on this fun project, check out ‘MN You’ve Been BOOed!’ on Facebook.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
