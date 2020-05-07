Unity tiles

Community is all about unity.
Monticello is finding new ways to bring people together during a time that is filled with social distancing.
In the hopes of combining a cure for kids’ boredom in this quarantine and a sense of community in Monticello, Eastview Education Center is getting creative.
Stephanie Lamb, the administrative assistant at Eastview Education Center, is sending out ceiling tiles to Eastview pre-school and kindergarten students to decorate with paint.
On Friday, April 17, Lamb sent out a flyer and letting parents know about the unifying ceiling tiles. She set aside 100 tiles and if you chose to participate you could pick up a tile (one per child) and she gave people until Friday, April 24 to drop them off back at the Education Center.
People responded extremely positive to Lamb’s idea.
She thought up the project earlier in the school year when she was helping out in the nurses office. She was helping out and feeling so bad for the sick kids who were waiting to be picked up by their parents. She saw the extra ceiling tiles and the crafty idea was born.
"All 100 of the tiles were claimed in about an hour and a half,” Lamb said.
She gave people until Friday, April 24 to drop the tiles back at Eastview.
Parents and children had a blast making their masterpieces, but what was even more fun were the after effects.
On Friday, April 24, when all of the tiles were laid outside the building, Monticello locals drove by honking and waving. The unifying project brought a smile to people driving by who didn’t even participate.
“That was probably the best part,” Lamb said. “It was a gorgeous sunny day, people randomly driving by came to check it out, the kids were so proud of their artwork so they loved that it was displayed outside on Friday.”
On Tuesday, April 28 Lamb was putting the tiles up along the hallways of Eastview. She saw it as a way to bring the kids together and to serve as a memory of the kids who missed out on school during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s sees it as making history. This is something that’s going to be talked about for years to come.
“These kindergarteners and preschoolers are going to look back on these tiles when they’re older and remember what a weird time in history this was,” Lamb said. Lamb doesn’t plan to hand out any more ceiling tiles, but if she gets enough requests from families she’ll reconsider. She wasn’t expecting people to enjoy the project this much and she loves seeing how it brought so much joy to the Monticello community.
She originally thought that schools would only be closed for about a month. Now she’s realized that the kids wont be entering the Eastview hallways until next year.
“I anticipated them all coming back and being able to see their artwork in the hallways, so that’s kind of a bummer,” Lamb said. “But I told all of the parents that dropped off tiles we would let them all see the project.”
Whether they have to wait until the end of summer or until school starts in the fall, Lamb said she’ll be hosting some sort of art crawl for people to see the tile art displays once the building opens again.
