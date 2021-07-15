You are the owner of this article.
Ty Ulven, Magic alum, catches Polanco home run ball

As clean as could be, Ulven reached up with his bare hands and snatched the walk-off homer.

“Once Polanco hit it, it just had that look of a homer,” said Ulven. “I stood up and was telling the ball to get out. It all happened so fast with me realizing I had a chance to catch it and then actually pulling it off,” he added.

Growing up, kids love bringing their mitt to the ballpark in hopes of catching a home run ball. On Sunday, July 11, Polecats pitcher and former Magic second baseman and pitcher did one better.

Ulven catch

Ty Ulven celebrates catching Jorge Polcano's home run ball at a Twins game. Sunday, July 11.

Bottom of the 10th inning and the game tied 9-9, Jorge Polanco stepped to the plate for the MN Twins. With a full count, Polanco drove a laser into the left field stands, where Ty Ulven was waiting.

Pulling it off is one way to say it. It looked natural for Ulven.

“I didn’t think twice. I just saw it coming right at me. I timed it up and then it was madness after that.”

Most people have a hard time snagging a ball even off the bounce at a big league game, not Ulven. With the way the season is going for the Twins, signing a guy like Ulven would be a move in the right direction for the club.

