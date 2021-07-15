Ty Ulven, Magic alum, catches Polanco home run ball

As clean as could be, Ulven reached up with his bare hands and snatched the walk-off homer.
“Once Polanco hit it, it just had that look of a homer,” said Ulven. “I stood up and was telling the ball to get out. It all happened so fast with me realizing I had a chance to catch it and then actually pulling it off,” he added.
Growing up, kids love bringing their mitt to the ballpark in hopes of catching a home run ball. On Sunday, July 11, Polecats pitcher and former Magic second baseman and pitcher did one better.
Bottom of the 10th inning and the game tied 9-9, Jorge Polanco stepped to the plate for the MN Twins. With a full count, Polanco drove a laser into the left field stands, where Ty Ulven was waiting.
Pulling it off is one way to say it. It looked natural for Ulven.
“I didn’t think twice. I just saw it coming right at me. I timed it up and then it was madness after that.”
Most people have a hard time snagging a ball even off the bounce at a big league game, not Ulven. With the way the season is going for the Twins, signing a guy like Ulven would be a move in the right direction for the club.
