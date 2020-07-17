by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
The driver of a Triumph motorcycle lost control of his bike and crashed into the Interstate 94 median near Monticello.
The driver and his passenger were injured in the Thursday, July 16 crash.
The 2007 Triumph RS motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Thomas Rothstein of St. Cloud, was eastbound at about 5 p.m. near Milepost 196 when the crash occurred.
Rothstein and his passenger, 29-year-old Corine Kirmeier of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither Rothstein or Kirmeier were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the crash.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
