Two arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl

Two people were booked Friday evening into Sherburne County Jail for second-degree murder after the death of an 8-year-old girl, according to Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen.
The girl died Thursday at an apartment at 10653-172nd Ave. NW, which is The Depot at Elk River Station. Elk River officers were called there at 3:43 p.m. Thursday to a medical emergency.
The girl was not breathing when officers arrived. Efforts to revive the girl were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined that Autumn Hallow’s death was a homicide, said Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, both of Elk River, were arrested Friday evening, said Nierenhausen.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation. There will be no further information released today.
Future updates on the case will come from the Elk River Police Department.
