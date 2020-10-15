Traditional pasties donated to Wright County seniors

Margaret Groop, 83, lives on a Finnish-inspired farm outside the city-limits of Annandale, but she has fond memories of, and family-ties to, pasty country in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Three of her four children live in the U.P. and Margaret lived there for a time as well. Edward, her late husband, was a pastor for five Lutheran parishes and the entire family made pasties for bake sales. “My son makes the most wonderful pasties right at home,” says Margaret. “We love a good pasty,” Margaret adds as she takes a bite of a hot flaky pasty made by Lands End Pasty Company, located in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota.
Lands End is sending 100 pasties to Wright County, an hour drive west of their iconic, two-person, family-run pasty shop, to help feed dozens of people, including Margaret Groop. “People love pasties, especially if they grew up eating them. They remind people of a simpler time,” says Peter Jacobson, co-owner of Lands End with his Uncle John Earl. “A pasty is a thick stew in a pie crust,” says Earl. “Traditionally, it’s beef, rutabaga, potatoes and onions. You can’t get any simpler than that. Just like the miners in Cornwall, England ate in the 1300’s.”
Lands End received $650 in donations to make the pasties and has teamed up with Wright County Community Action (WCCA) to distribute them to those seeking a nutritious meal. Jay Weatherford, Executive Director of WCCA says, “It’s just amazing how businesses like Lands End Pasty, not in Wright County, and The Waverly Cafe, here in Wright County, have stepped up to help feed our vulnerable senior residents, who are determined to stay safe in their homes right now.” says Weatherford. He adds, “We even have Trailblazer Transit bus drivers along with local volunteers delivering 200-300 meals per day right to our senior’s front doors. People and businesses are really stepping up to help in these challenging times.”
Do you have a family member, friend, or neighbor living in Wright County, who is at least 60 yrs. of age, and could use a boost by having frozen meals delivered 10 at a time to their door? Their neighbors are here to help, just as they would do for us.
Seniors and friends should call WCCA’s Emergency Senior Services today at (320) 963-6500 Ext. 274.
