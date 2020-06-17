Tom Critchley Jr. joins Big Lake basketball

Tom Critchley Jr. has 24 years of coaching under his belt. He would even call himself a veteran coach.
He began learning the game of basketball in elementary school from his dad – his coach and hero.
“My dad was my coach and my hero and when I grew up I knew I wanted to be just like him,” Critchley said. “He made basketball fun and playing for him was an incredible experience. I loved being on a team and working with others to pursue a common goal.”
Critchley will bring that love to the Big Lake boys basketball program this fall embarking on his 25th year of coaching.
He started his coaching career as head coach at Ulen-Hitterdahl where we won 54 games and earned a trip to the section championships. He then headed to Marshall where his teams won five conference championships and one section championship. He then landed at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to coach his two daughters. He coached the girls basketball team to 140 wins and transformed the team into an annual contender in section 8AA.
He’s earned over 400 wins, has been named coach of the year five times, and has been elected president of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association.
Now he plans to be a part of the Big Lake community.
“I wanted to try coaching closer to the metro for family reasons, but still wanted to coach in a place with a sense of community,” Critchley said. “I see a lot of Hornet pride throughout the town and that is something that is very important to me.”
He describes his coaching style as “energetic” and “passionate” shining on both offense and defense.
“Offensively we will push the ball up the floor looking to create advantages for us to attack before the defense gets set,” Critchley said. “Defensively we will get up and guard full court in order to create tempo and easy scoring opportunities.”
Coach Critchley was able to introduce himself over a Zoom call where he answered a few questions from the team.
He wants to build the program from the bottom up.
He’s been preparing for the season since the moment he received the position.
“I began preparing the moment I said yes, by watching film to analyze our strength’s and area’s that we need to improve upon,” Critchley said. “I am also very grateful that our district was one of the first in the area to make a plan to return to activity. The added benefit of this as a new coach is that we can start building our relationships in small groups while working on skill development and developing the culture and fundamentals that I feel are essential.”
