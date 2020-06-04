Tom Critchley joins Big Lake boys basketball program as head coach

Tom Critchley Jr. was announced to be the 2020 Big Lake boys head basketball coach.
Critchley comes to Big Lake with an impressive resume that includes 24 years of head coaching experience and over 400 wins.
Coach Critchley most recently was the head girls basketball coach at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, where he won 140 games and turned D-G-F into an annual contender in section 8AA.
Prior to that he was the head boys basketball coach at Marshall High School.
While in Marshall, Critchley won five conference championships and one section championship.
Coach Critchley also developed a very successful youth program while at Marshall that built the foundation for success at the high school level. Tom left Marshall to go to D-G-F so he could coach his two youngest daughters.
Prior to Marshall, Tom was the head boys basketball coach at Ulen-Hitterdal where he won 54 games and two section championships in his final two years there. He has been named section coach of the year five times in his career.
Coach Critchley is also very active in the coaches association, as he has been elected president of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
Critchley has also been hired in the Big Lake School District as a special education teacher at Independence Elementary School. Coach Critchley’s wife Heidi is a middle school principal. They have four daughters, two are currently teachers and two are in college.
Logan Midthun, Activities Director- “We are very excited to have someone with the passion and depth of knowledge that Tom possesses to lead our boys basketball program. Coach Critchley understands that successful programs are built on building relationships and having a solid foundation
that starts at the youth levels. I can’t wait to have Tom lead the young men in our basketball program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.