‘Tis the season to give back to area food shelves

The Big Lake Community Food Shelf and the Monticello Help Center are looking to give back to those in need during the holiday season, but they need all the help they can get.
Both centers are focusing on keeping people safe and meeting people’s needs.
The Monticello Help Center’s slogan is “Food. Help. Hope”.
The Big Lake Community Food Shelf’s motto is “Keep Big Lake hunger-free”.
Sandy McClurg, the Big Lake Community Food Shelf executive director said that times are tough during this time of the year. People are struggling and the food shelf is looking for help from anyone who can give it.
The main need right now is simply money. Then the shelf can decide what they need to do with that money.
People often think they need to give a huge donation in order to make a difference, but that’s just not true. No donation is too small. The shelf can take a dollar and feed a lot of hungry people.
“Our food shelf needs money to continue to restock the shelves,” McClurg said. “Any non-perishable food items are also welcome, but we have huge buying power through our food bank partners, so money goes a long way. For every $1 donated we can purchase about 10 pounds of food right now.”
Lars Carlson, the Monticello Help Center executive director is pushing for cash as well.
“Give money,” Carlson said. “I know it might not be as fun, but we have great partners that we can work with that give us discounts and we can usually get better deals than the average person.”
Along with giving money and food, McClurg said it means a lot if people can give their time as well.
People who want to get involved can sign up to volunteer through the Big Lake Community Food Shelf website or call at 763-263-2432.
COVID-19 has forced the shelf to do things a little differently when it comes to pick up and drop off, but they haven’t turned anyone down when it comes to giving or receiving food and clothes.
Carlson also said people have been extra giving of their time this year, but he wants everyone to be cautious with COVID-19 and be open about exposures.
“With numbers spiking for the pandemic we’re trying to find a balance between safety and still making sire those who are in need are receiving food,” Carlson said. “We’ve scaled back a bit. A few volunteers came down with covid so we are looking for new volunteers and now we just do curbside pickup and home deliveries.”
The Monticello Help Center had a successful Thanksgiving with 1200 distributions.
Carlson said a great way to help out is by giving gift cards as a way for people to shop online.
If you’d like do donate to the Monticello Help Center you can call and set up an appointment at 763-295-4031.
“People have been very generous despite the pandemic,” Carlson said. “We appreciate people who want to help but stay home if you’re sick.”
Both the Monticello Help Center and the Big Lake Community Food Shelf are doing drive up deliveries, cutting back hours, and not letting as many people into the building.
“We are currently doing all services in a drive-up manner,” McClurg said. “No contact. We have just launched a new on-line ordering system so people can place their orders and set a time for pick up. We are happy to help anyone who needs help right now. And we are happily accepting donations from anyone who is able to donate.”
Unfortunately, December is always a time of need for both centers and it’s getting worse and worse by the day.
The Big Lake food shelf has normal monthly services: Freebie Fridays, Mobile Delivery for designated buildings, and Christmas baking boxes available in the month of December. There’s also a Coborn’s voucher for $15 for each family who visits the food shelf for regular services in December.
The Monticello Help Center is working hard at the new location.
“We are excited to be in our new space and we look forward to being able to go back to some sort of normalcy as the pandemic progresses, but our main priority right now is to make sure we are being safe and keeping others safe,” Carlson said.
McClurg is encouraging anyone to visit the food shelf during the holidays.
“There are so many in need right now, and we are here to help,” McClurg said. “Please do not hesitate to come to the food shelf if you need a little assistance.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
