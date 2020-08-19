50 years ago:

Thursday, August 20, 1970

• The Wright County State Bank installed a new sign that displayed the time and temperature- a first in Monticello.

• Monticello Schools were slated to open Aug. 31 with a slight increase in projected enrollment.

• The intersection of Highway 152 and County Road 39 became illuminated and received new signage.

• Th county reported two arrests for marijuana possession.

• Wright County acquired 188 acres of land for $85,000 in Stockholm Toiwnship to be used for a new county park.

• 92 people gave blood at a Red Cross blood drive in Monticello. After the drive, there were 64 local members of the “one gallon club.”

• It’s a long way from Billings, Montana to Port Huron, Michigan, but Monticello was about to play a roll in that trip after it was announced that Interstate 94 would be passing through our city when the interstate is completed.

AT THE MOVIES: Beneath the Planet of the Apes was showing at The Monticello.

25 years ago:

THURSDAY, August 17, 1995

• A new city pathway opened ahead of schedule. The pathway stretched from the city’s east to western boarders. It was 3.8 miles long.

• The fine for permit violations related to the wastewater treatment plant from $1,000 to $5,000.

• Deputy Dan Anselment and his K-9 partner Kato were the Wright County Sheriff Office’s only K-9 unit.

Director Rick Morrow resigned from the hospital board. He represented the Big Lake area on the board.

• A Glorious Church received a conditional use permit to build a church on land along County Highway 39.

• A decade worth of Monticello High School graduates from the 1940s and 1950s were returning to the school for a two-day reunion.

• Micro-Tech Communications opened new offices in Monticello. The company sold hearing aids.

• The former Vance’s Amoco was getting closer to reopening as SuperAmerica.

AT THE MOVIES: A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, Babe, The Net, Babysitter’s Club, and Mortal Combat was showing at the Monticello Theatre.

10 years ago:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19, 2010

• A truck was toppled by a car in a crash on I-94 at Monticello.

• Discussions began on the future of the New River Medical Center. The talks quickly became heated.

• George Phillips, J. Williams, and Jean Adamson shared memories of V-J Day on the 65th anniversary of the Japanese surrendering aboard the USS Missouri.

• Clint Herbst filed for the mayoral race in Monticello. He was unopposed and seeking his third term as mayor.

• Rep. Michele Bachman visited Ultra Machining Company’s (UMC) plant in Monticello.

• The Monticello Rotary Club announced a new community event- Taste of the Towns.

• Kyle Oen used quick thinking when he grabbed a neighbor’s hose to douse flames of a house fire on Park Place Drive.

AT THE MOVIES: Nanny McPhee Returns was showing on the Monster Screen at the Monticello Theatre.

Compiled by Jeff Hage

