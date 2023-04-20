50 Years Ago: April 19, 1973
• Over 50 dogs were vaccinated at a rabies clinic at the Monticello Village Hall.
• Over 50 dogs were vaccinated at a rabies clinic at the Monticello Village Hall.
• A locally-designed gas furnace invented by Hugo Hillstrom was now being marketed nationally.
• The village board heard proposals from the village engineer for improvements for the proposed Thunderbird Mall at Interstate 94 and Highway 25 that included water mains, sanitary sewer and two blocks of street at a cost of $75,000.
• Red Michaelis was reappointed as Monticello’s Fire Chief.
• Three Monticello 4-H clubs were sponsoring a program on the Minnesota fur trade.
25 Years Ago: April 23, 1998
• 70 volunteers planted 800 saplings along Monticello streets as part of Project Take Pride.
• The annual meatloaf bake-off was now in its fifth year and becoming a post-tax day tradition in Monticello.
• Rev. Dan Wetterstrom was installed as the pastor at Community United Methodist Church.
• Monticello’s Joel Przybilla was named co-Mr. Basketball along with Darius Lane of Totino Grace High School.
• Three teams of Monticello elementary school students were gearing up to compete in state Odyssey of the Mind competitions.
10 Years Ago: April 18, 2013
• Dr. Troy Ivey of New Life Medical Center was running in the Boston Marathon during the marathon bombing. Ivey, who was running in his fifth Boston Marathon, crossed the finish line before the explosion.
• Brian Doyle was appointed by the board of New River Medical Center as the Silver Creek representative.
• Purchases of land for Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park by local governments were creating some controversy and crowds at meetings of the Wright County Board.
