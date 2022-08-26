What goes around comes around, Amber Jodlowski graduated from Big Lake High School in 2013 and now makes her return. She started swimming in seventh grade and swam throughout high school and made state appearances in the 50 and the 100 freestyles over her last four years.
From there she attended the Minnesota State University where she swam for another four years. She came back to Big Lake as an assistant coach and this summer was promoted to become the team’s newest head coach.
The Hornets’ newest swim coach is excited to head the program that did so much for her, “I’ve just always loved swimming and I feel like I should give back to Big Lake. This program did great for me. I was able to swim in college and I just feel like I should give that opportunity to other girls,” Jodlowski said.
Jodlowski was the middle school coach for a year and then was an assistant coach. She took a break to go to paramedic school and now is back as the head coach for Big Lake High School’s girls swimming program.
“The girls are very motivated. They’re excited for this season and I’m excited to be with them.
Last year saw two Hornets, Torri Ramert and Britney Krumrei, compete at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state tournament as divers. Both divers advanced to the final round with aspirations to improve. Krumrei finished in fifth place with a final score of 351.35 and Ramert finished in 13th scoring 310.15.
Jodlowski’s goal is to add a relay team to the state tournament to represent the blue and gold.
“I just love each practice. Each day the girls surprise me more and more with how talented they are and we’re excited to start,” said Jodlowski.
Big Lake’s newest swim coach just wants her girls to believe in themselves, “believe. I think that people sometimes forget to believe in themselves and every practice they need to believe. Every race they need to believe in themselves to stay motivated,” Jodlowski added.
There’s a poster board in their locker room that says believe and all the girls need to touch it before practice to remind themselves to believe and have confidence in themselves.
Jodlowski is excited to be back in Big Lake and is excited to begin the year and appreciates all the help she gets from her coaching staff and the Monticello diving coach, Mckenna Peterson, Hannah Storm and Heather Peterson, for all the help and hard work they do to support the girls and the team.
The Big Lake swim and dive team has their first invitational of the season on Thursday at St. Cloud Apollo High School beginning at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.