Amber Jodlowski

Amber Jodlowski begins her first season as the Hornets’ swim team head coach.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

What goes around comes around, Amber Jodlowski graduated from Big Lake High School in 2013 and now makes her return. She started swimming in seventh grade and swam throughout high school and made state appearances in the 50 and the 100 freestyles over her last four years.

From there she attended the Minnesota State University where she swam for another four years. She came back to Big Lake as an assistant coach and this summer was promoted to become the team’s newest head coach.

