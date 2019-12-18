Tigers’ hockey halts losing streak at five

The Big Lake/Princeton girls’ hockey team fell 5-1 to Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/PC on Dec. 10, but were able to bounce back to defeat Morris Area/Benson Area by a score of 9-2 on Dec. 12. Both games were played at the Princeton Ice Arena.
In the game against the Bluejackets, the visiting team was able to strike first as Cambridge-Isanti was able to beat Tiger goalie, McKenzie Dembinski for the early 1-0 lead, as that would be the score going into the second period. Dembinski finished the game with 42 saves on 47 shots.
Back after the first intermission, the Bluejackets lit the lamp again, making it a 2-0 game, before Princeton answered just over five minutes later with a Sydney Eckert goal, bringing the home team within a goal.
Cambridge-Isanti would respond ending the game scoring the next three goals on way to the 5-1 victory over the Tigers.
The loss was Big Lake/Princeton’s fifth in a row and dropped it to 3-6, while the Bluejackets improved to 4-5.
Back in action on Dec, 12, Princeton ended its five-game-losing streak, taking it out on Morris Area/Benson Area on way to a seven-goal win.
The Tigers were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first, thanks to goals by McKenzie Meland and Taryn Noehre, out shooting the visiting team 22-3 in the period.
In the second period, Morris Area/Benson Area was able to battle back, cutting the Tigers’ lead to just one goal at 3-2 before Princeton answered in a big way by scoring the next six goals to finished the game and snap its losing streak.
Big Lake/Princeton’s win now puts its record at 4-6 on the year.
The Tigers will now look to build on the win as they faced Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Dec. 17 followed by a match-up against Northern Lakes on Dec.19.
Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/PC 5, Princeton 1
P 0 1 0 - 1
M 1 3 1 - 5
First Period
CI - Goal
Second Period
CI - Goal
P - Goal by Sydney Eckert
CI - Goal
CI - Goal
Third Period
CI - Goal
Goaltender
CI - 28 saves on 29 shots; Princeton Dembinski - 42 saves on 47 shots.
Princeton 9, Morris Area/Benson Area
P 2 2 5 - 9
M 0 2 0 - 2
First Period
P - Goal by McKenzie Meland (Kallie Abrahamson. Sydney Eckert)
P - Goal by Taryn Noehre
Second Period
P - Goal by Amelia Smith (Abrahamson, Bailey Isaacson)
M - Goal
M - Goal
P - Goal by Smith (Meland, Abrahamson)
Third Period
P - Goal by Abrahamson (Smith, Meland)
P - Goal by Abrahamson
P - Goal by Carly Leitold (Sam Haverinen)
P - Goal by Smith
P - Goal by Megan Ostlund
Goaltender
M - 47 saves on 56 shots; Princeton Dembinski - 20 saves on 22 shots.
