Starting the season on the wrong side of a 14-1 road contest on Nov. 12 to the Duluth Northern Stars was a far from ideal beginning for the youthful Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op.
Though falling big in the season opener, what could be missed from the contest was the marked improvement shown by the Tigers as the game marched on.
“That’s an ugly loss but it was a lot better hockey game than what people thought it was,” said second year head coach, Gage Chaffee.
Carrying the play from the later stages of the game in the team’s contest the next day against the newly formed Rock Ridge, a co-op of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia, the Tigers were much more competitive.
That improved play allowed the PBBL team to hang tough but it wasn’t enough as it ultimately fell 4-1 on the road, thanks to three powerplay goals by the Wolverines.
As the team entered into that first game versus the Stars, many girls would be seeing their first varsity ice time.
Tigers’ Sophomore defenseman and captain, Gracie Cook knew it would take a bit of time for the younger members of the team to get used to the level of play. “Coming into the that first game, there was a learning curve,” she said.
Finding their footing on the ice against the Northern Stars did not come easily as Duluth was able to roll from the start scoring just 30 seconds into the contest, pushing a shot past Tigers’ freshman goalie Gretchen Vandover for the 1-0 lead.
That early goal would catapult Duluth to a 7-0 lead after the first period.
The second frame saw more of the same on the scoreboard while the Tigers were able to fare a bit better against the Northern Stars.
A contrast from the opening period, PBBL was able to possess the puck in the Duluth zone, putting four shots on the net compared to none in the first.
With the game getting to 10-0, the Tigers were able to answer with a score of their own, a Katelyn Chaffee score, assisted by Jadyn Ulm and Eden Dixon, to 10-1 midway through the second.
The Northern Stars would add three more goals to head to the third period with a 13-1 lead.
In that final period, the Tigers felt like they held their own against Duluth said junior forward, Kaitlyn Stokke. “Throughout the game we started to improve more and learn from our mistakes. That third period we only let one goal in,” said Stokke.
That lone goal would bring the game to its 14-1 final.
Finishing her busy night in goal, Vandover turned away 39 shots in her debut at the varsity level.
Wolverines nip Tigers
Quickly back in action after the tough game against Duluth, the next day saw a much different contest for the Tigers.
Taking on the Wolverines, PBBL and Rock Ridge battled evenly through the first period.
The game didn’t shift until the fledging Tigers team got their next learning lesson.
“The big downfall of that game was that we need to stay out of the box,” said Cook.
Rock Ridge took advantage of the power play opportunities, grabbing the 1-0 lead after a man-up goal to take the lead into the first intermission.
Another power play goal just under seven minutes into the second period doubled the Wolverines’ lead before the Tigers would answer.
Putting together a solid scoring chance, Maddy Knaack would light the lamp, assisted by Katelyn Chafee and Jenna Frederick to bring PBBL within one goal.
However that would be as close as the Tigers would get as another power play goal would again build Rock Ridge’s lead back up to two while a late goal in the third would seal the first win in the program history for the new co-op.
Suffering the loss in net was eighth-grader, Brynne Emmerich, who in her varsity debut turned away 42 shots for the Tigers.
PBBL fell to 0-2 on the young season.
Up next
Suffering the two early losses, a chance to get back on track for the team now presents itself with Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato coming to the Princeton Ice Arena on Nov. 16.
Playing an extremely competitive game against the Dragons last year, the Tigers believe this is a good opportunity for the team to have a strong showing. “Knowing we tied them last year, we definitely have a big chance for a good game against them,” said Cook.
If the Tigers want to follow through on that prospect, Stokke kept it simple. “We have to win puck races, play aggressive and protect the net.”
Following the contest against the Dragons was a trip to Grand Rapids-Greenway to square off against the Lightning on Nov. 19.
