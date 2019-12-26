Tigers cap busy week with a loss

The Big Lake/Princeton girls’ ice hockey team was able to bounce back from an 8-0 loss to the fourth-ranked of Class A, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by defeating Northern Lakes, 6-4 on Dec. 19. The team then finished their week losing to Dodge County 5-3, on Dec. 21.
Against Cloquet, the Tigers were not able to match the play of the visiting Lumberjacks as they were shutout in the loss. The visiting team outshot Princeton 43-2 as the Tigers could not get anything going offensively.
McKenzie Dembinski was able to hold off the offense onslaught brought by Cloquet, but it wasn’t enough in the loss. She finished with 33 saves on 40 shots.
Aiming to get back on track after the one-sided contest, Big Lake/Princeton was able to do just that as it was able to get its offense going, putting up six goals in the win over Northern Lakes.
In the first period, the Tigers were able to get off to a fast start, jumping to a 2-0 lead on goals by McKenzie Meland and Bailey Isaacson.
Trading goals in the second period, led to a two goal differential heading into the final period.
Northern Lakes was able to cut the Tigers’ lead to just a single goal with over six minutes to play, but an insurance goal by Kallie Abrahamson put the game out of reach, sealing the victory for Princeton.
Capping off their busy week, the Tigers made the long trip to the Dodge County Ice Arena to take on the Wildcats.
Dodge County was able to ride a four-goal first period to victory as Big Lake/Princeton could not overcome the deficit.
Meland added two goals in the loss, while Kallie Abrahamson chipped in a goal to go along with two assists.
The Wildcats were able to knock out Dembinski after the first period as Shelby Ulm came in in relief. Ulm only allowed one goal, turning away 22 of the 23 shots she saw.
Big Lake/Princeton now sits at 5-8 on the year.
The Tigers will enjoy the holiday before heading to New Hope to partake in the A/C Flyers Holiday Classic. They will begin with Bemidji, starting on Dec. 26.
