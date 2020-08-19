Thursdays in September=hot dogs at Senior Center

Join us for dogs every Thursday in September, hot dogs, that is!
The meal will include a hotdog, bag of chips, pickle, ice cream cup, and bottle of water—the cost is only $4! Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The hot dogs will be grilled, and the meals served in the patio area outside the Mississippi Room.
You can eat outside, in the Mississippi Room, or pick up your meal curbside to take with you. Eating areas will be set to adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing rule, so numbers are limited. You do need to contact the senior center to reserve your meal by 1 p.m. the Wednesday before you wish to eat.
Please bring a check or exact payment of $4 with you when you come to eat. Hope to see you for Dog Day Thursdays!
I hope to see you at the center for a couple more activities that have been added. The senior center Board of Directors recently made the decision to reopen two more activities at our center, pool and shuffleboard and people age 55+ can sign up in advance to come in to play.
There are specific safety guidelines in place for each activity and you can call me for more details.
These activities can be played any time the center is open except Thursdays from 10:45 a.m. to noon, as that is when indoor bingo is held. And we added Women’s Pool back on the Friday schedule at 10 a.m.
Speaking of bingo, we have one more Parking Lot Bingo event left.
Call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up to come to the community center west parking lot on Tuesday, August 25 to play.
The games begin at 10 a.m., there is no charge to play, and there are prizes for the game winners. People stay in their vehicles and honk twice when they get a bingo.
August 25th marks the 12th week in a row that we have offered this extremely fun event.
I want to thank volunteers Sandee Blanchet, Ketzel Domke, Renee Hitter, and Bernice Nathe. Those four wonderful people have helped with these bingo events the entire time and have done a tremendous job!
Wright County Public Health nurses will do a tremendous job when they assist older adults with toenail clipping at our center on Tuesday, August 25.
If you want to take advantage of this service, call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 to make a required appointment.
Masks must be worn, and the cost is $15. Remember, appointments are required.
Staff from the Senior Law Project will be at our center on Monday, August 24 to meet one on one with people age 60+ needing legal assistance.
You can contact us at 763-295-2000 to make an appointment and there is no charge for this service.
They can assist with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, nursing home issues, Medicare, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, and public benefits programs.
Please note that help cannot be given for wills, criminal matters, estate planning, or real estate transactions. As with all senior center events, appropriate safety precautions will be taken.
Adults of any age are welcome to attend the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at our center on Wednesday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m. Staff from Great River Faith in Action facilitate the group, which offers both support and education.
Remember to please call the senior center if you plan to come and be sure to wear a mask.
You can come to the senior center to pick up one of the ten cookbooks we have left.
Yep, only 10 copies of Recipes for All Ages left. The cookbooks contain over 400 recipes submitted by senior center participants. The cookbooks are not only good to have at your house, they also make great gifts!
I submitted the September newsletter to the publisher last Friday, so hopefully we will receive the paper copies real soon if we haven’t already. Some fun things are coming up, so be sure to pick up your copy.
You can also access the monthly newsletter on the senior center Facebook page and the city of Monticello’s website.
I hope you are staying well and connected. If you are in need of a mask please let me know and remember, we need to distance ourselves physically, not socially.
