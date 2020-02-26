Three Monticello gymnasts compete at state

The Monticello gymnasts came in ready to give their all in the individuals state competition.
Head Coach Kelly Osland told her three athletes two things before competing.
“First of all, I’m so proud of all of you,” she said. “Second of all, this is all about the experience. So just go out and do your best.”
Shae Anderson competed in all four events for the day – which was extra special because this is her final year as a Monticello gymnast.
“It feels so good to be here competing in all the events,” Anderson said. “I can’t believe I get to do it as a senior.”
She came to state as a sophomore and competed on floor, but the all around was a whole new experience.
Anderson started off on the vault and earned a score of 9.2.
Next was bars.
Anderson was up first and felt more supported as two of her teammates were by her side.
She stuck the landing and flashed a huge smile towards the judges.
She earned a score of 9.0.
“I was so happy because I did the two things I needed to,” she said. “I hit my hand stand and I stuck my dismount.”
Raegan Bryant and Morgan Lemke both competed on the bars as their only event of the day.
The freshman, Bryant looked rather confident before she stepped up to her event.
Bryant earned a 7.6.
She wasn’t pleased with her score, but she was ready to move forward.
“I think I cracked from the nerves, but it was really fun,” Bryant said. “I can only go up from here.”
The eighth grader, Lemke looked more timid, but that wasn’t to say she was nervous – she was focused.
Lemke earned a 8.9.
With this being her first time at state, she just wanted to do her best.
“I was very nervous,” Lemke said. “I just wanted to land on my feet and have fun. And that’s what I did.”
Anderson was up next on the beam. Though it’s not her best event, she was ready to perform at the state tournament and leave it all on the floor.
She stood with her hands on her hips waiting for her turn.
With ease she scored a 9.0.
And finally Anderson finished the day on the floor, earning a 9.1 and all-around score of 36.4.
Coach Osland had fun watching all of the gymnasts, but she was especially proud of Anderson.
“She was so consistent the whole day and she had a huge smile on her face the whole day,” Coach Osland said. “She went out with a bang.”
