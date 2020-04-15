‘The Wars of Bent Creek’ brings 1968 home

Jeff Hill hadn’t always planned to be an author – it wasn’t until he received a nudge from two unassuming strangers that he decided to give writing a shot.
Hill took a job as a math teacher at Roger’s High School and that’s what brought him and his wife to the Monticello/Big Lake area.
He had gone to college to become a teacher, which was his plan all along.
As life went on, Hill began doing public speaking, which led to storytelling, which eventually led to becoming an author.
Hill’s first book was called “Trying To See”. It’s a devotional book that he describes as “An eclectic collection of stories and thoughts. Not your traditional verse and reflection sort of devotional.”
With his second book, “The Wars of Bent Creek”, he went a completely different direction.
The novel is set in the summer of 1968 and it’s a sort of coming of age story. Hill took his own life experiences and brought them to paper.
“It’s about a 12-year-old boy who is living a totally naive existence,” Hill explained. “Nothing exists beyond his little town. He fishes and plays baseball and runs around and he has no idea what’s going on out in the world – until his hero comes home in a box from Vietnam.”
The synopsis on Google Books reads, “In 1968 J.P. Hudson and his best friend Joey Glaseman are looking forward to a carefree summer of jumping off the tower at the millpond, shooting pool with the “old guys” at Edgar’s Billiards, and chasing pigs out at Dirty Mouth Henry’s. However, when they break a window in the only mansion in town they stumble onto local secrets that have been hidden for decades and find themselves swept up into Bent Creek’s simmering turmoil surrounding the war in Viet Nam. In the process they uncover an evil monster hiding in plain sight. Can they expose him before he snares them and places them in danger they can not escape from?”
The reason Hill titled the novel “The Wars of Bent Creek” has to do with the impact of the Vietnam War, and World War I and II all have on this little town.
Two thing inspired Hill to write the novel that was published in February. The first thing was an experience he had with his granddaughter and the second thing was a personal experience.
“I picked up my granddaughter from school on Veterans Day and realized that she had a romanticized perspective of war,” Hill said.
He wanted to write a book that gave her a greater picture of what war is and how it can effect people and small towns.
“The next experience was when I was younger and my friend came to school and told me that his older brother had been sent to Vietnam by L.B.J. (President Lydon B. Johnson) and he never came back,” Hill remembered. “I had never even heard of L.B.J., Vietnam, and I certainly wasn’t aware we were at war with Vietnam.”
It was then that he realized how unaware he was of the outside world.
Thus, many years later, came his novel. When he first started writing, he intended the reader to be about 12 to 14-years-old, but to his surprise the people who have loved his book the most are the ones who have vivid memories of the Vietnam War. So now, he recommends anyone to read his book.
Before he wrote the novel Hill entered a less lengthy version of T”he Wars of Bent Creek” into a short story contest.
“Normally when you get rejected by a contest they say something like, dear author, thanks for submitting your work, but it’s not right for us,” Hill said. “But this particular editor was kind enough to give me some interesting feedback and part of that feedback was that I should turn it into a book because it was too much for a short story.”
Hill said doing so was a bit of struggle because he was teaching during the day and writing a book at night. So, he decided to retire and write full-time.
Let’s go back a little bit further.
How did he begin writing in the first place?
Hill has a knack for public speaking and part of his public speaking involves being a good storyteller.
He was speaking at a banquet for an organization called Network for Life which helps those who have been incarcerated integrate back into society.
It was there that he was approached by two older women after giving his speech.
“They said to me, you need to write a book,” Hill recalled. “I truly had never thought about writing a book before and to be honest I blew off what they said.”
About a year later Hill was speaking at another event and one of the same women came up to him after his speech and said, “So, did you start that book yet?”
That second nudge was what really got him thinking about writing.
In his late fifties he started writing down some of his own experiences, some short stories, and out of that grew his very first book, “Trying To See”.
He has his third book coming out in December and is now working on his fourth book and loving every minute he spends writing.
“Writing “The Wars of Bent Creek” was so rewarding,” Hill said. “I weeped, I laughed until I cried, I was reminded of my childhood. So, I hope readers will do the same.”
