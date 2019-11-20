The Riverhawks take on Anoka and Maple Grove to kick of the season

The North Wright County Riverhawks are 1-1 after hitting the ice at Anoka and Maple Grove to open the 2019-20 season.
The girls picked up a dramatic 2-1 overtime win in their season opener Thursday, Nov. 14 Anoka/Spring Lake park at the Anoka Ice Arena.
North Wright County, the co-op team of Monticello and St. Michael-Albertville skaters, got its first goal of the season from Sydney Peterson at the 10:26 mark of the first period. Kallie Christianson and Mackenzie Bourgerie picked up the assists on the Riverhawks’ season-opening goal.
Anoka /Spring Lake Park tied the score two minutes later when Lindsey Albers scored a power play goal at the 12:33 mark of the first period after NWC’s Chloe Finnerty was called for a 2-minute hooking penalty.
The game remained tied at 1-1 through regulation play.
During the overtime period, Anoka’s Shaina Blomker was called for tripping at the 2:27 mark. North Wright County’s Bourgerie hit the net for the Riverhawk’s first power play goal of the season at the 3:28 mark off an assist by Brinna Martin.
The ‘Hawks had 33 shots on goal and served a total of four minutes in the penalty box. Riverhawk goalie Anna LaRose got the win. LaRose made 23 saves in 54:28 on the ice.
The Riverhawks followed up their first win of the season with the team’s first lost on Saturday, Nov. 16 against Maple Grove at the Maple Grove Community Ice Arena.
While NWC trailed Maple Grove just 27-25 in shots taken, the tally on the scoreboard told a different story. The Riverhawks lost 6-1.
Maple Grove led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal from Lauren Stenslie at the 10:49 mark of the period. They went up 2-0 at the 1:53 mark of the second period when Maple Grove’s Tristana Tatur scored.
North Wright County notched its lone goal of the game at the 4:41 mark of the second period when Bourgerie hit the net on an unassisted goal.
Maple Grove scored three more goals in the second period to go up 5-1.
The Riverhawks surrendered a second goal to Maple Grove’s Tatur 3:02 into the third period. NWC held Maple Grove scoreless the rest of the way.
Bougerie’s goal was her second of the season. Anna LaRose played the entire 51 minutes in the net for the “Hawks. She faced 27 goals and made 21 saves. Brinna Martin’s call for checking was NWC’s only penalty of the game.
The Riverhawks take to the ice next on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a 5 p.m. game at Moorhead. The team’s 4-game season-opening road schedule comes to an end Monday, Nov. 25 against St. Cloud at the MAC in St. Cloud.
The Riverhawks are then of funtil December 6 when they host Rosseau in their home opener at Monticello’s Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
