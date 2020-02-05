The Moose win one and lose one

The Moose have had a victorious season so far, sitting with a current record of 14-6.
They’ve been playing teams of every caliber, but on Thursday, Jan. 30 the boys faced the talented Crusaders who hold a 18-1 record for the season.
Head Coach Eric Nelson knew the game against St. Cloud Cathedral was going to be a tough one.
“We’ve been battling top teams in the state, but haven’t been able to get over the hump with a win,” Coach Nelson said.
Jeffrey Henrikson started the game with a goal assisted by Ben Miller, making it 1-0 with 7:49 on the clock. Unfortunately, that was the one and only goal the Moose scored against the Crusaders.
St. Cloud Cathedral went on to score eight goals throughout the game resulting in a final score of 8-0 leaving Monticello with a loss.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 the boys quickly turned things around with a 6-0 victory against Chisago Lakes.
Coach Nelson chalks the win up to team work.
“We were able ward off a slow start and put a nice game together,” he said. “The team played as a unit which will be huge coming down the stretch.”
The first period was certainly slow with neither team scoring.
Riley Ronayne got things going three minutes into the second period with a goal assisted by Miller.
Up next was Gunnar Sibley with a goal helped by Gavin Brooks.
And to wrap up the period Miller and Huntley Hinz both scored off power plays making it 4-0.
In the third period Brooks scored off of a pass from Sibley and Miller.
Hinz had his second goal of the game and the final goal for the Moose with 16 minutes on the clock.
Monticello defeated Chisago Lakes 6-0.
Goal keeper Nash Wilson had 22 saves for the night.
Coach Nelson said his team practices hard so that they can play just as hard in games.
“When players bring their highest compete level you’ll see vast improvements in all areas of their games,” Coach Nelson said. “Confidence breeds confidence and if players accomplish things in practice it will ultimately lead to game success and a desire to work harder.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.