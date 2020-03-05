The Moose take a 6-1 victory over the Cougars and advance to the consolation championship

After a devastating loss in the quarterfinals the Moose weren’t in the best spirits.
Hermantown has been an ongoing rival for Monticello in the state tournament, but they didn’t expect to lose 7-1.
Heading into the consolation semifinals the boys were focused on winning.
Wilson Dahlheimer scored the first goal of the night with 7:09 on the clock in the first period. Jeffrey Henrikson got the assist on the first goal of the night.
The game had been slow and even a little lack luster up until then.
Head Coach Eric Nelson knew the boys were bummed about yesterdays loss, but that didn't mean they could stop competing.
"Our mindset was we needed to still compete," he said. "We needed to get our speed going and start having fun."
Dahlheimer’s offensive feat brought a whole new energy to the Moose’s game.
Huntley Hinz made a valiant attempt at the net and Mankato East/Loyola’s goalie Caelin Brueske just barely stopped it with three minutes left in the first period.
Monticello was getting a lot of shots at the net while keeping up the intensity on defense.
At the close of the first period the Moose had 19 shots on goal and Mankato East/Loyola only had one.
The score was 1-0.
At the start of the second period the Moose were red hot.
Chase Bocken looked for an opening and saw Brian Cornelius on the left side of the net.
Bocken passed with accuracy and Cornelius earned a goal with 15 minutes on the clock in the second period.
That wasn’t the end of the excitement though.
About two minutes later Gavin Brooks scored with even strength against the Cougars.
With 9:35 on the clock Layten Liffrig shot the puck passed Monti’s goalie Nash Wilson and picked up Mankato East/Loyola’s first goal.
With 2:19 left in the second period Cornelius earned his second goal of the night about a foot away from the net. Sorenson saw an opening and gave Cornelius a nice pass to make the score 4-1.
The Cougars were trying their hardest, but nothing could blow past Wilson guarding the net.
At the end of the second period Monticello had 29 shots on goal and Mankato East/Loyola only had five.
"We were winning our puck races, getting pucks in the net, and kids were battling hard to always get the puck back in our hands," Coach Nelson said.
Hinz was the next to score for the Moose with 13:07 left in the game.
Henrikson loaded it on and added another goal for Monticello with 10 minutes left in the game.
The final score was 6-1.
Coach Nelson was adamant that the win against the Cougars was a team effort.
"Obviously there's guys who have goals, but the team as a whole played so well," he said. "They came out committed and bounced back from the loss yesterday."
The Moose had 40 shots on goal and Mankato East/Loyola finished the game with 19.
Monticello will play Delano on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. in the 3M Arena at Mariucci.
