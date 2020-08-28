The Monticello girls soccer team steps out for their first game highlighting freshman Vasoli in a 5-1 win against Princeton

The girls Monticello soccer team stepped out for their first game of the season on Thursday, Aug. 27 on their home turf defeating Princeton 5-1.
The Magic were relentless on offense, moving the ball well and using every player on the field - even the single freshman on the team.
Freshman Bella Vasoli walked onto the field with confidence in her first varsity soccer game ever and scored the first goal of the night for the Magic.
"Only a couple girls are returning from last years varsity team, so I knew it would look completely different," Coach Nathan Budish said. "We haven't had a freshman on the regular season roster in three or four years, so to have Vasoli come out and score the first goal of the year five minutes in was great to see her making that instant impact."
Monticello had the first attempt at a goal with 37 minutes left on the clock, but goalie stopped it.
Vasoli scored with 35:11 on the clock making it 1-0.
"I was a little nervous for my first varsity game, but I knew I wanted to do well and I wanted to score," Vasoli said. "Then I did right away! It was like a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders and after that we were ready to play."
The Tigers finally got it to the other side of the field with 28:47 on the clock and attempted their first goal, but was stopped by Monticello goalie, Kallie Finkbeiner.
Mackenzie Dunn dribbled all the way from one side of the field to other down the left side and scored against her opponent. The score was 2-0 with 27 minutes left in the first half.
About four seconds later the score was 3-0 with Sophia Haase scoring a sneaky goal.
Princeton scored their one and only goal with 35:08 left in the second half.
The score was 3-1.
Monticello scored with 32 minutes left in the half when Haase earned her second goal of the night. The sophomore was thrilled.
"It feels great to get those two out of our five goals," Haase said. "You kind of get into a rhythm so I just kept telling myself to run lines and just be there."
Dunn made her way up the left side of the field, spun past her defender and tried her hand at a goal. The goalie blocked it and Haase was there on the left to pick up the pieces.
The score was 4-1.
With 7:06 left in the game Peyton Grandia scrambled her defender and scored on the right side of the field sliding the ball passed the goalie.
The final score was 5-1.
"It was good to get the win," Coach Budish said. "I wasn't sure how the team would react with all the different guidelines, requirements, and pregame things with COVID-19, but young girls stepped up tonight and it's going to be fun to see how this team progresses."
Monticello hits the field again on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Becker High School.
